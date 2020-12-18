 Springfield Schools To Stay Remote Until April | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Springfield Schools To Stay Remote Until April

By 17 seconds ago

Students in the Springfield Public Schools, the second-largest school district in the state, have been learning fully remotely since the start of the school year. The School Committee voted to continue in that model until Spring.
Credit SPS

The largest public school district in western Massachusetts will remain fully remote through the winter. 

The Springfield School Committee voted 5-2 Thursday night to continue with remote-only education for the majority of students through the entire third marking period, which ends April 8th, 2021, while holding out the possibility that smaller groups including special education and vocational-technical students might return to school buildings sooner.

With COVID-19 cases soaring in Springfield and a post-December holiday surge feared, now is not the time for students and staff to go back to school, said School Committee member Denise Hurst.

"The reality is it is not safe," said Hurst. "I would not feel comfortable voting for us to return."

Prior to the vote, the committee was told that technology to improve the air ventilation in the school buildings won’t be fully installed until March.  Also, it is possible teachers could be receiving a COVID-19 vaccine by April under the state’s three-phase plan for distributing the vaccine.

The decision to remain fully remote until at least April 8th means that when schools do reopen it will have been more than 12 months since most of Springfield’s 26,000 students have set foot in a classroom.

School Committee member Peter Murphy, who along with Committee member Maria Perez, voted against the motion to remain fully remote for several more months, said being out of school for so long is a hardship on many.

"I worry very much about where are our homeless kids going to school," said Murphy.

Committee members urged the school administration to prioritize, if possible, an earlier phased-in return to in-person classes for groups that have struggled with remote education including special education students and English language learners.

They said vocational-technical students should also be considered a priority to return to school so they can demonstrate hands-on skills that are necessary to secure a certificate to work in certain trades.

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick said the administration will work with the committee to come up with an in-depth plan for students and staff to re-enter school buildings along with a concrete timetable that will afford ample advance notice to parents and staff.

"April 8th is really a solid recommendation," said Warwick.

Earlier this week, the School Committee hosted a virtual town hall to solicit feedback about a possible return to in-person schooling.  According to a summary of comments compiled by school officials, an overwhelming majority of parents and school staff expressed a preference for continuing with remote education only, while students were evenly divided between remaining fully remote or returning to school for at least a few days a week.

Related Content

Springfield School Committee To Consider Plan For Return To In-Person Learning

By Dec 11, 2020
logo of the Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public Schools

The largest school district in western Massachusetts is taking steps toward returning to in-person instruction.

With Updated Guidance, Massachusetts Urges More Schools To Offer In-Person Classes

By Nov 6, 2020
a student learns remotely
SPS

     Education officials in Massachusetts today said school districts should make in-person learning a priority even in places where risk levels are high for community spread of COVID-19.

Springfield Public Schools Will Start The Year Fully Remote

By Aug 7, 2020
a student learns remotely
SPS

It will be a fully remote start to the school year in the largest school district in western Massachusetts.

Springfield Schools Put Laptops In Homes Of 10,000 Students

By Apr 15, 2020

    With schools closed in Massachusetts because of the pandemic, the Springfield School Department is distributing 10,000 laptops to students to use at home.  

Springfield's Aging Schools Have Undergone Extensive Renovations

By Aug 20, 2019
WAMC

     During the last 10 years, more than $600 million has been spent on building renovation projects in the largest public school system in western Massachusetts.