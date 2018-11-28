Springfield Is In No Rush To Open Marijuana Stores

The first marijuana stores have opened in Massachusetts, but it is likely to be months before retail pot sales come to the largest municipality in the western part of the state.

In a process Springfield city officials acknowledge is complicated, a would-be marijuana retailer must secure a host community agreement from the mayor’s office, receive a special permit from the City Council, and then secure a final license from the state.

The city is not yet accepting formal applications for marijuana businesses.

The City Council is aiming to approve final regulations at its meeting on Dec. 3.

Lawyers for the city are still working on the terms for the host community agreement. A spokesperson for Mayor Domenic Sarno was unable to say Wednesday when the mayor's office expects to begin executing agreements with marijuana businesses.

City Councilor Adam Gomez, who sits on the Marijuana Regulations Committee said people are getting impatient.

"People in the community would like for these stores to be open," said Gomez. "They are actually questioning if they are ever going to open."

The state’s first marijuana stores, in Northampton and Leicester, had $2 million in sales in the first five days.