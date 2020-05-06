 Springfield Diocese, DAs Reach Agreement On Reporting Abuse Allegations | WAMC
Springfield Diocese, DAs Reach Agreement On Reporting Abuse Allegations

By 1 hour ago

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in February 2019 announced a hot line for people to report clergy sex abuse and speak with a police detective. He said there were discrepancies between allegations tallied by the Springfield Diocese and referrals to law enforcement.
Credit WAMC

    There is a new agreement between the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese and prosecutors about the procedures for reporting sex abuse allegations against church employees.

     It is a so-called “memorandum of understanding” that was signed by a representative of the diocese and the district attorneys from the Hampden, Berkshire and Northwestern districts.

    WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, whose office represented the other prosecutors in the negotiations with the diocese.

          The DA’s hot line number to report clergy sex abuse is: 413-800-2958.

