Springfield Diocese, DAs Reach Agreement On Reporting Abuse Allegations

Listen to the interview with Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

There is a new agreement between the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese and prosecutors about the procedures for reporting sex abuse allegations against church employees.

It is a so-called “memorandum of understanding” that was signed by a representative of the diocese and the district attorneys from the Hampden, Berkshire and Northwestern districts.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, whose office represented the other prosecutors in the negotiations with the diocese.

The DA’s hot line number to report clergy sex abuse is: 413-800-2958.