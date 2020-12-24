 #SportsReport: Shaker's Kahnle Signs With Dodgers | WAMC
#SportsReport: Shaker's Kahnle Signs With Dodgers

By 4 hours ago
Shaker High graduate Tommy Kahnle is heading west. The Yankees' right-handed reliever, who is coming off Tommy John surgery after throwing just one inning in 2020, signed a two-year deal with the World Champion Dodgers. He is likely to miss all off the 2021 season.

The New York Knicks got off to a poor start as the new NBA season began with a 121-107 loss to the Pacers last night. Domantas Sabonis scored 32 points for Indiana.

The Rockets and Thunder were scheduled to play their NBA season opener Wednesday in Houston. But the game was postponed following coronavirus cases and James Harden’s violation of the NBA COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Rockets without the league-mandated eight players available. The NBA said three Rockets players had returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive and that four other players were quarantined because of contact tracing. The league also said that Harden was unavailable for the game because of a violation of health and safety protocols. Video surfaced on social media showing that Harden was without a mask at a crowded party in a private event space on Tuesday night. The league has fined the former MVP $50,000.

Jayson Tatum banked in a fallaway, go-ahead 3-pointer in the final second, securing the Celtics’ 122-121 verdict over the Bucks.

In men’s college basketball, Iona topped Coppin State 85-65. On the women’s side, Maine beat Hartford 52-49.

Ohio State has bounced back from its Big Ten season-opening loss to Purdue by cooling off Rutgers. Duane Washington Jr. scored 22 points and the 23rd-rated Buckeyes rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit to beat the No. 11 Scarlet Knights, 80-68. Collin Gillespie nailed six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in fifth-ranked Villanova’s sixth straight win, 85-68 over Marquette.

The Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against No. 17 North Carolina that was scheduled for Jan. 2 has been postponed as the Orange remain on pause. Syracuse stopped all basketball activities after members of Buffalo’s program tested positive for COVID-19 following the Orange’s overtime win Saturday against the Bulls. Syracuse’s games against Notre Dame and Wake Forest were subsequently postponed.

Georgia Southern and Memphis have ended their college football seasons with a bowl game victory. Georgia Southern beat Louisiana Tech 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl. In the Montgomery Bowl, Brady White passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns to lead Memphis to a 25-10 victory over Florida Atlantic.

