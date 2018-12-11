SportsReport: Seahawks Silence Vikings...Sixers Lose Butler In Win Over Pistons

NFL

The Seattle Seahawks are on the doorstep of the postseason following their fourth straight win.

A blocked field goal and a fumble return sparked the Seahawks to a 21-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Seattle led just 6-0 when Bobby Wagner provided the block midway through the fourth quarter to set up Chris Carson's two-yard scoring run with 2:53 remaining. Just 18 seconds later, Justin Coleman brought back a fumble 29 yards for the game-clinching TD.

The Seahawks improved to 8-5 and finished with 214 yards rushing, led by 90 yards from Carson and 61 from Russell Wilson. The ground game made up for a quiet passing attack as Wilson threw for just 72 yards on 10 of 20 passing.

The Vikings had first-and-goal at the Seattle 4 but turned the ball over on downs with 9:06 remaining.

Kirk Cousins passed for 208 yards and didn't get the Vikings into the end zone until his 6-yard scoring toss to Dalvin Cook with 1:10 to play.

The Vikings dropped to .500 at 6-6-1, but they still hold the second NFC wild-card berth.

Raiders fired GM Reggie McKenzie:

Reggie McKenzie was the NFL Executive of the Year less than two years ago. He's unemployed today.

The Oakland Raiders have fired McKenzie, who was in his seventh season as the team's general manager. The Raiders seemed like contenders when they went 12-4 in 2016, but they find themselves 3-10 this season after compiling a 6-10 record last year.

McKenzie's status was in doubt ever since Coach Jon Gruden was given a 10-year contract last January to take charge of the football operation for the Raiders. McKenzie's influence had waned since then as the Raiders cut ties with several of the players he had acquired, most notably edge rusher Khalil Mack and receiver Amari Cooper.

In other NFL news:

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says running back Leonard Fournette was responding to racial slurs when he yelled at a fan in Nashville, Tennessee last week. Fournette declined to address the accusation in the locker room on the advice of his agent. Teammate and fellow running back T.J. Yeldon says several fans directed racial slurs at Jacksonville players.

Bills’ starting linebacker Matt Milano has had surgery to repair a broken left leg and will miss the remainder of the season. Coach Sean McDermott provided the update a day after Milano broke his fibula in a 27-23 loss to the New York Jets.

Redskins’ tight end Jordan Reed could be done for the season because of a strained toe muscle. Head coach Jay Gruden thinks Reed was hurt trying to grab a high throw from Mark Sanchez in Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants.

NBA

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons for the second time in four days, but the victory may have come at a heavy price.

Forward Jimmy Butler had to leave with a groin injury in the first half of the Sixers' 116-102 win over the Pistons in Philadelphia. Butler scored 38 points in each of the Sixers' previous two games before he was forced to leave Monday's contest following a scoreless performance.

Joel Embiid scored 24 points after being given the night off in the 76ers' previous game. Ben Simmons added 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting and had team highs of 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Philadelphia improved to an NBA-best 14-1 at home and 19-9 overall as the 76ers try to catch Toronto for the Atlantic Division lead.

Checking out Monday's other NBA action:

Stephen Curry was 7-for-14 from beyond the arc while furnishing 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Warriors' 116-108 decision over the Timberwolves. Klay Thompson scored 26 points and Kevin Durant had 22 in Golden State's fourth straight win. Draymond Green returned form an 11-game injury absence and chipped in seven points, 10 boards and seven assists.

Kyle Kuzma poured in 33 points and in the Lakers' 108-105 win against the Heat. LeBron James came within one rebound of a triple-double, finishing with 28 points and 12 assists as Los Angeles won for the 13th time in 17 games. It was the final meeting between James and former teammate Dwyane Wade, who is retiring after the season.

Eric Bledsoe had 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Bucks hammered the Cavaliers, 108-92. Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting for Milwaukee, which played without Giannis Antetokounmpo because of neck soreness on the second night of back-to-back games.

Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, while backup Monte Morris tied a career high with 20 points as the Nuggets knocked off the Grizzlies, 105-99. Mason Plumlee added 12 points and 10 rebounds in his first start of the season for Denver, which was missing Gary Harris, Paul Millsap and Will Barton due to injuries.

Paul George went 5 of 6 from 3-point range in scoring 31 points for the Thunder in a 122-113 victory against the Jazz. Steven Adams delivered 22 points and Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists despite missing 14 of his 18 shots.

Patrick Beverley made two free throws with 33.3 seconds left in overtime to break a tie and lead the Clippers past the Suns, 123-119. Tobias Harris finished with 33 points and eight rebounds, and Danilo Gallinari scored 16 of his 25 points after halftime.

Marcus Morris Sr. had a season-high 31 points and Jayson Tatum contributed 21 in the Celtics' sixth consecutive win, 113-100 against New Orleans. Jaylen Brown scored 19 points in helping Boston win without Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Aaron Baynes.

The Pacers earned a 109-101 win over the Wizards behind Myles Turner's season-high 26 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 points for Indiana, which blew most of a 25-point, third-quarter lead before winning its fourth in a row.

The Mavericks have their first 10-game home winning streak in 11 seasons after Harrison Barnes contributed 19 points and rookie Jalen Brunson added a season-best 17 in a 101-76 stifling of the Magic. Rookie Luka Doncic had 11 rebounds and a season-high nine assists to offset a 2-for-11 shooting performance, finishing with seven points.

De'Aaron Fox scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half of the Kings' 108-89 romp over the Bulls. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III added 16 points apiece as Sacramento closed out a 3-1 road trip.

Banged-up Nuggets sign Young:

The banged-up Denver Nuggets have signed veteran guard Nick Young under the injury hardship relief exception granted by the NBA.

Young spent last season with Golden State, where he appeared in 80 games and averaged 7.3 points.

In other NBA news:

Atlanta Hawks center Miles Plumlee will be out for at least a week because of an injured left knee. Plumlee underwent a non-surgical procedure Monday after experiencing pain before a practice last week. He has played sparingly for the Hawks, averaging 4.8 points in 16 games.

The NBA-champion Warriors are the fourth team to be honored as Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year. The Warriors join the 1980 U.S. hockey team, the 1999 U.S. Women's World Cup soccer squad and the 2004 Boston Red Sox as other team honorees.

NHL

Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning continue to roll through the NHL schedule.

Stamkos registered his ninth career hat trick and went over the 700-point plateau while leading the Lightning to their seventh straight win, 6-3 over the Rangers. He tied the game with power-play goals in the first and second period and completed his first hat trick in four years midway through the third.

Anthony Cirelli tallied twice and Louis Domingue turned back 23 shots as the Lightning improved to a league-best 24-7-1.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

Jake Guentzel assisted on Derick Brassard's tying goal in the third period before providing the deciding shootout tally in the Penguins' 2-1 win over the Islanders. Casey DeSmith had 25 saves and blanked the Isles following Anthony Beauvillier's second-period goal, helping Pittsburgh win for the third time in four games.

Timo Meier scored twice and Joe Pavelski picked up his 20th goal of the season as the Sharks won for the fourth time in five games, 5-2 over the Devils. Radim Simek scored his first NHL goal, Tomas Hertl added a late power-play score and Martin Jones stopped 22 shots for San Jose.

Jimmy Howard made a season-high 42 saves and Dylan Larkin scored his 12th goal of the season to push the Red Wings to a 3-1 victory over the Kings. Dennis Cholowski and Frans Nielsen also scored as Detroit improved to 13-6-2 in its last 21 games.

Tuesday on the Ice:

The Boston Bruins host Arizona 7 p.m.

Los Angeles goes against Buffalo at 7 p.m.

MLB

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Kansas City Royals and outfielder Billy Hamilton have agreed to a $5.25 million contract for next season that includes up to $1 million in incentives.

Hamilton was the everyday center fielder for the Reds last season, but he was not tendered a contract for 2019. Although a lifetime .236 hitter, he stole at least 50 bases four straight seasons before dipping to 34 last season.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

T-25:

Kansas has returned to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 following Gonzaga's loss to Tennessee.

The Jayhawks received 57 first-place votes from a 65-person media panel despite struggling to get past New Mexico State on Saturday.

No. 2 Duke received four first-places votes, with No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Gonzaga, No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Virginia getting one each.

Nevada, Auburn, Michigan State and Florida State round out the top 10.

America East:

UAlbany takes on Yale at 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MAAC:

Iona faces off against Stony Brook at 7 p.m.

USOC

The U.S. Olympic Committee has fired chief of sport performance Alan Ashley. The decision comes in the wake of an independent report that said neither he nor former CEO Scott Blackmun elevated concerns about the Larry Nassar sexual abuse allegations when they were first reported to them.

The 233-page independent report was released Monday. It detailed an overall lack of response when the USOC leaders first heard about the Nassar allegations from the then-president of USA Gymnastics, Steve Penny.

Blackmun resigned in February because of health concerns.

The report concludes that lack of action allowed Nassar to abuse dozens more girls over the 14 months of silence.

MLS

Despite cold, drizzly weather, thousands of fans turned out Monday for a downtown parade and rally to celebrate the city's first championship since 1995.

The revelry won't last long.

Atlanta United must find a coach to replay Tata Martino and likely cope with the loss of star midfielder Miguel Almiron before returning to the field in February for their first appearance in the CONCACAF Champions League.

"That puzzle exists every year in professional sports," team owner Arthur Blank told reporters after the rally outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. "The great organizations, the great teams find a way to respond to that. What we've built here is a sustainable, winning organization, so we're looking forward to being back — not just competing, but being back on this stage a year from now."

In just its second season since entering Major League Soccer as an expansion team, Atlanta United won the championship with a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Less than 48 hours later, the city toasted its first championship team since the Atlanta Braves won the 1995 World Series.

"We did it! We broke the curse!" said rapper Archie Eversole, whose song "We Ready" became a popular theme at home games.

The players rode a double-decker bus on the 1-mile-long parade route, holding up the cup for the cheering crowd as they passed the Georgia Aquarium, College Football Hall of Fame and Centennial Olympic Park. Blank, team president Darren Eales and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms revved up fans in convertibles at the front of the procession.

The parade ended in a grassy lot alongside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where some 15,000 turned out for a lunchtime rally also attended by outgoing Gov. Nathan Deal.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.