SportsReport: Rangers Edge Islanders; Flames Down Bruins

The Rangers coughed up a 3-1 lead in the last 5 ½ minutes of regulation before Mika Zibanejad tallied 28 seconds into overtime to send the Blueshirts to their fourth win in a row, 4-3 over the Islanders. Artemi Panarin netted his 32nd goal of the season before feeding Zibanejad for the winner.

The Boston Bruins continue to lead the NHL's Atlantic Division by five points over Tampa Bay following losses by both teams. Sean Monahan scored twice in a 72-second span of the second period to spark the Flames' 5-2 victory at Boston. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists for Calgary, which led just 3-2 until Mikael Backlund tallied twice in the final 90 seconds. Brad Marchand scored a short-handed goal for the Bruins, who have dropped consecutive games for the first time since a four-game skid in early December.

In Toronto, John Tavares scored twice and William Nylander notched his 28th goal of the season as the Maple Leafs topped the Lightning, 4-3. Jake Muzzin also tallied for the Leafs, who ended Tampa Bay's 11-game home winning streak. The Lightning suffered their season-high, third straight regulation loss despite Nikita Kucherov's 30th goal of the season.

The Flyers won their fourth in a row as Kevin Hayes scored twice in their 4-2 decision over the Sharks. Travis Konecny and Nicolas Aube-Kubel provided the other goals to support Carter Hart, who stopped 26 shots and improved to 13-1 over his last 14 home starts.

Nikita Gusev had a goal and an assist as the Devils downed the Red Wings, 4-1. Corey Schneider played for the first time in over a month and stopped 27 shots for the first victory in 12 games since last March 25.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 701st goal before providing the shootout winner as the Capitals nipped the Jets, 4-3 to take a four-point lead over Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division. Goals by Jakub Vrana and Garnet Hathaway helped the Caps take a 3-0 lead before Nikolaj Ehlers provided a goal and an assist to rally Winnipeg.

The Blues posted their fifth straight win as Zach Sanford had two goals and an assist in a 6-5 decision over the Blackhawks. St. Louis scored four times in the third period, with Sanford providing the game-winner on a power play with 6:25 remaining.

Roope Hintz collected a season-high three points on a goal and two assists as the Stars knocked off the Hurricanes, 4-1. Anton Khudobin stopped 40 shots for Dallas, which won for the seventh time in nine games despite being outshot 41-16.

Sonny Milano made a big splash in his first game for the Ducks by scoring twice, including the game-winner in a 4-3 overtime decision over the Oilers. Milano spoiled the Edmonton debuts of forwards Tyler Ennis and Andreas Athanasiou, who collected a goal and an assist apiece.

The Canucks celebrated a 4-3 win at Montreal after Tyler Toffoli scored 1:35 into overtime. Bo Horvat, Alexander Edler, and Jake Virtanen also scored as Vancouver won for the fourth time in six games since a four-game slide.

Sergei Bobrovsky turned back 36 shots and Mike Hoffman scored for the third straight game as the Panthers got past the Coyotes, 2-1. Arizona goaltender Darcy Kuemper was solid in his return after missing 28 games with a lower-body injury, stopping 23 shots.

Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson each scored power-play goals in the second period to push the Predators past the Senators, 3-2. Ellis tied it and set up Arvidsson's go-ahead tally in Nashville's second straight win.

Mikko Koivu ended a 30-game goal drought by scoring twice in the Wild's 5-4 verdict over the Blue Jackets. Eric Staal added his 18th goal and Alex Stalock made 24 saves as Minnesota won for the third time in five games under interim coach Dean Evason.

In NHL news, Edmonton Oilers winger Kailer Yamamoto is listed as week to week with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Kings. Yamamoto has been a huge surprise for the Oilers since being recalled from Bakersfield of the AHL, providing nine goals and 21 points in 21 games. The 22nd player taken in the 2017 draft scored eight goals and eight assists in 23 games for Bakersfield.

NBA

Jayson Tatum nailed a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 26 of his 36 points in the second half of the Celtics' 118-106 victory at Portland. Jaylen Brown added 24 points in Boston's 13th victory in 16 games.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the NBA's first team to 50 victories this season after cooling off the Raptors in Toronto. The Raptors had won 17 of 18 before the Bucks dominated the third quarter of a 108-97 victory against the Atlantic Division leaders. Giannis Antetokounmpo provided 19 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee, which trailed by two before outscoring Toronto, 34-19 in the third period. Khris Middleton finished with a team-high 22 points as the Bucks moved to 50-8. Pascal Siakam had 22 points for the Raptors.

LeBron James pumped in 40 points and Anthony Davis had a double-double as the duo led the Lakers to their sixth consecutive win, 118-109 against the Pelicans. Los Angeles improved to a Western Conference-leading 44-12 despite New Orleans rookie forward Zion Williamson, who reached the 20-point plateau for the ninth straight game. Williamson finished with 29 points and Brandon Ingram had a team-high 34 for the Pelicans.

Jerami Grant scored a career-high 29 points on 12 of 16 shooting as the Nuggets whipped the Pistons, 115-98. Nikola Jokic furnished 16 points and a season-best four steals for the Nuggets, whose 40-18 record matches their best 58-game as an NBA franchise.

Domantas Sabonis contributed 21 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists to highlight the Pacers' 119-80 thrashing of the Hornets. T.J. Warren scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Justin Holiday had 16 points as the short-handed Pacers won for the third time in four games.

Dennis Schroder scored 21 points and made a huge defensive play in the fourth quarter to help the Thunder secure their fourth straight win, 124-122 at Chicago. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which blew a 24-point lead before setting a team record with its ninth straight road win.

Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox each had 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 off the bench as the Kings defeated the Warriors, 112-94. Sacramento has won three straight and nine of 13 after sending the Golden State to its seventh consecutive loss.

In NBA news, Stephen Curry is aiming to return to the Warriors lineup on Sunday for the first time since breaking his left hand in October. Coach Steve Kerr says the hope is that Curry will be able to play against Washington. The two-time NBA MVP has been practicing in recent weeks and will be re-evaluated on Saturday before a final decision is made.

76ers guard Ben Simmons will miss at least two more weeks with nerve issues in his lower back. The All-Star played just a few minutes in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee before leaving with the back injury.

Grizzlies rookie forward Brandon Clarke hurt his right quadriceps and will be re-valuated in two weeks. Clarke left Monday night's 124-97 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers after playing only three minutes with what was called hip soreness.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Seventh-ranked Duke is suddenly struggling to beat in-state opponents. Brandon Childress buried a go-ahead, 3-pointer on the first possession of double-overtime as Wake Forest surprised the Blue Devils, 113-101. Childress missed his first 10 shots before hitting the tying 3 with 15.5 seconds left in regulation. He finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Demon Deacons defeated the Blue Devils for the first time since March 2014. Freshman Wendell Moore Jr. had a season-high 25 points for the Blue Devils, who absorbed a 22-point loss at North Carolina State last week.

Matthew Mayer delivered 19 points and second-ranked Baylor bounced back from Saturday's loss to Kansas by thumping Kansas State, 85-66. Jared Butler finished with 16 points and Davion Mitchell chipped in 14 as the Bears improved to 14-1 in the Big 12 and 25-2 overall.

San Diego State barely avoided its second straight loss since a 26-0 start by getting past Colorado State, 66-60. Malachi Flynn finished with 17 points and Matt Mitchell had 15 for San Diego State.

Dayton clinched a share of the Atlantic 10 regular-season crown as Obi Toppin had 19 points and seven rebounds to carry the fourth-ranked Flyers past George Mason, 66-55. Jalen Crutcher had 13 points to help the Flyers extend the country's longest current winning streak to 17 games.

Immanuel Quickley had career highs of eight 3-pointers and 30 points in leading eighth-ranked Kentucky to its seventh straight win, 69-60, over Texas A&M. Quickley is the first Wildcat with consecutive games of at least 25 points since Malik Monk in 2017.

Austin Wiley had 15 points and 11 rebounds as No. 15 Auburn held off Mississippi, 67-58. The Tigers improved to 11-4 in the SEC and benefited from the return of Isaac Okoro, who scored 10 points in 27 minutes after missing the previous three games with a hamstring injury.

Cassius Winston scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half and Rocket Watts matched a career high with 21 in helping 24th-rated Michigan State rally to beat No. 18 Iowa. The Spartans are second in the Big Ten at 11-6, 1 ½ games behind Maryland.

Oklahoma earned a 65-51 win over No. 22 Texas Tech behind Kristian Doolittle's 19 points and eight rebounds. Brady Manek had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Sooners.

MLB

The New York Yankees' starting rotation has taken another hit. The reigning AL East champs say Luis Severino will undergo Tommy John surgery that will keep him on the shelf until 2021. Severino served as the Yankees' ace in 2018 while going 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 191 1/3 innings. But he made just three starts last year while battling shoulder problems after signing a four-year, $40 million contract. The Yankees also open the season without starters James Paxton and Domingo Germán. Paxton will miss the first two months of the season following back surgery. Germán has been suspended for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ are the only hurlers penciled into the season-opening rotation.

NFL

The Detroit Lions have released defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison. The Lions announced the move Tuesday, less than a year after signing him to an $11 million, one-year contract extension. Harrison went into the 2019 season with two years left on the $46 million contract he signed with the New York Giants. Harrison started in 15 games last season, but had a career-low 49 tackles and two sacks for the three-win Lions. Detroit acquired Harrison from the Giants in the middle of the 2018 season for a fifth-round draft pick. The 31-year-old Harrison was a 2016 All-Pro selection.

The Colts say longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo is expected to return next season after contemplating retirement for more than a month. Castonzo has been the anchor of the Colts line since he was a first-round pick in 2011. He made his first Pro Bowl last season and can become a free agent in March.

The league negotiating committee met with players union representatives for about four hours at Indianapolis without commenting on progress in negotiations. They got together to hash out their differences in a new labor agreement that was approved last week by owners and was rejected by the union.

The NFL's video review system for pass interference calls could be scrapped after one season. An offseason survey by the competition committee shows strong opposition to the system installed last year. The biggest complaint is that subjectivity has been added to the equation, which many owners believe has handcuffed officials.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold two induction ceremonies this year. The five modern-day players, plus the two coaches and three contributors elected separately as part of the NFL's centennial celebration, will go into the Canton shrine on Aug. 8. Ten senior players also chosen by a special committee as part of the centennial, will be inducted on Sept. 18, the day after the actual 100th anniversary of the league.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has received a three-year contract extension and a raise after leading the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record and a berth in the CFP semifinals in his first season at the helm. Day made a base salary of $4.5 million plus bonuses in 2019. His pay will increase to $7.6 million by 2022, with the remainder of his deal to be decided later. The contract runs through 2026. Day wasn't even in the top 20 of the country's highest paid football coaches last year.

