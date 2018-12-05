SportsReport: Magic Tops Heat, NHL Expanding To Seattle

NBA

Aaron Gordon scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Nikola Vucevic finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat 105-90 on Tuesday night.

Terrence Ross added 19 off the bench for the Magic, who were 14 for 28 from 3-point range. Evan Fournier scored 13 and DJ Augustin had 11 for Orlando.

Justise Winslow scored 14 for Miami, which had won two straight — and still hasn't had a three-game winning streak this season. Kelly Olynyk scored 13, Hassan Whiteside had 12 and Dwyane Wade and James Johnson each added 11 for the Heat.

In other NBA action:

Myles Turner matched his season high with 18 points and added 11 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Indiana Pacers defeated Chicago 96-90 on Tuesday night and spoiled the debut of new Bulls coach Jim Boylen. Darren Collison had 23 points and eight rebounds, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14 points and Tyreke Evans finished with 10 for Indiana. Domantis Sabonis added nine points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Pacers.

Luka Doncic scored 21 points and Wesley Matthews added 17 as the Dallas Mavericks won for the ninth time in 11 games, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 111-102 Tuesday night. DeAndre Jordan added 12 points and 17 rebounds for Dallas, which won its eighth straight at home for the first time since its championship season of 2010-11.

Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Utah Jazz defeated the San Antonio Spurs 139-105 Tuesday night. Kyle Korver scored 15 points in his first home game since he returned to the Jazz, and Derrick Favors added 14 points as Utah won for the first time at home in nearly a month.

Buddy Hield scored 20 points, De'Aaron Fox had 16 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings coasted to a 122-105 win over the Phoenix Suns. Seven Kings scored in double figures, including Bogdan Bogdanovic off the bench with 14 points. Sacramento has won two straight after losing its previous three.

Wednesday on the Court:

The Brooklyn Nets host Oklahoma City at 7:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia 76ers take on Toronto at 8 p.m.

Clippers' Beverly fined $25,000 for throwing ball at fan:

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a basketball at a fan during a game in Dallas.

The fine was handed down Tuesday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

The incident occurred with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 114-110 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday.

Beverley said after the game that the fan uttered an expletive about his mother.

In other NBA news:

One of two men serving a life sentence for the 1993 murder of Michael Jordan's father is slated to begin his latest bid to convince a court that he didn't do it. A Wednesday hearing in North Carolina will consider the argument by Daniel Green that he helped dump James Jordan's body but didn't kill him. Green was convicted of first-degree murder, and two state courts upheld the conviction.

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed 33-year-old forward Joakim Noah, a former All-Star attempting a comeback. The team has signed the 6-foot-11 Noah for the remainder of the season. Noah made consecutive All-Star appearances in 2013 and 2014. But he hasn't been much of a factor in recent years as injuries curtailed his production.

NFL

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden says the team "talked about and discussed" bringing in quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a tryout "but we will probably go in a different direction."

Gruden told reporters during a conference call Tuesday that would there have been "a greater possibility" of considering Kaepernick if the Redskins were in need of a QB in Week 1 rather than at this stage of the season now.

Washington lost Colt McCoy to a broken right leg in a 28-13 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night that dropped the Redskins' record to 6-6. McCoy had replaced Alex Smith as the starting quarterback after Smith broke his right leg last month.

Kaepernick hasn't played since the 2016 season, when he began kneeling during the national anthem as a way to protest police brutality and social and racial injustice.

In other NFL news:

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner has been sentenced to eight years in prison for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her Southern California home. Prosecutors in Los Angeles say Browner was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to attempt. Browner won Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking into an altercation in the stands involving a female fan during Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Photos published by the Pittsburgh Current and video presented to KDKA-TV showed two men arguing. A woman who is seen intervening was briefly grabbed by the throat by one of the men.

The NFL has placed official Roy Ellison on administrative leave while it investigates an accusation that he called Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes a vulgar name during Buffalo's game at Miami on Sunday. Hughes confronted Ellison in the tunnel near the locker room following Buffalo's 21-17 loss, and video of the incident shows him accusing the umpire of using a derogatory term.

San Francisco 49ers long snapper Kyle Nelson has been suspended 10 games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Nelson will miss the final four games of this season and the first six in 2019 under the suspension.

MLB

A person familiar with the deal says All-Star pitcher Patrick Corbin has agreed to a six-year contract with the Washington Nationals, pending a physical exam.

The person confirmed the length of the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because nothing had been announced by the team.

The left-handed Corbin, who left the Arizona Diamondbacks, joins a Nationals starting rotation that already includes three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

The 29-year-old Corbin is coming off his best season in the majors, going 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA while pitching 200 innings for the second time in his career..

In other MLB news:

The Detroit Tigers and left-hander Matt Moore have agreed to a one-year contract. Detroit announced the move Tuesday, adding a 29-year-old pitcher with a chance to compete for a spot in the rotation in 2019. Moore was 3-8 last season with a 6.79 ERA.

The Texas Rangers have filled out new manager Chris Woodward's staff with two more assistant coaches. Texas has hired Oscar Marin as bullpen coach and Callix Crabbe as assistant hitting coach.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says it was a series of factors that led to his decision to step down.

He announced Tuesday that he will be retiring after the Rose Bowl on January 1. Co-offensive coordinator Ryan Day will become the team's 25th head coach after that game.

Meyer says his headaches have become a persistent problem. He also says he is not sure he is able to coach at the intense, demanding level he has used for more than 30 years.

Meyer was suspended for three games at the start of this season for his role in handling domestic violence allegations against a now-fired assistant coach. He says the investigation of him also played a role in his decision.

Meyer was 81-9 with a national championship at Ohio State after six years at Florida, where he won two national titles.

ARMY-NAVY

President Donald Trump will attend Saturday's Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia.

The White House confirmed Trump's attendance to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Trump also went to the 2016 game when he was president-elect.

Trump will be the 10th sitting president to attend Army-Navy, a tradition that began with Theodore Roosevelt in 1901. Barack Obama was the most recent president to attend the game, in 2011 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said at the annual pregame luncheon in Philadelphia last week that that school is always prepared for the president to attend.

The 108th football meeting between Army and Navy will be the 20th game attended by a president. The Commander-in-Chief traditionally switches sides of the field at halftime.

NHL

Patric Hornqvist's natural hat trick in the third period powered the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The Avalanche had erased a three-goal deficit to tie the game going into the third when Hornqvist went to work.

His power-play goal 6:11 into the final period gave the Penguins the lead. Hornqvist beat Semyon Varlamov again just 1:21 later to push Pittsburgh's advantage to two, and the veteran from Sweden completed the hat trick on his next shift when he fired a wrist shot by Varlamov less than 90 seconds later.

Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin and Derick Brassard also scored for the Penguins, who halted Colorado's 11-game point streak. Kris Letang added two assists for Pittsburgh. Casey DeSmith finished with 42 saves.

In other NHL action:

Nate Schmidt scored twice in the final two minutes to lift the Vegas Golden Knights over the Washington Capitals 5-3. It was the first time Washington skated at T-Mobile Arena since winning and hoisting Stanley Cup in June. Schmidt burst through the neutral zone and beat goalie Braden Holtby with a tiebreaking wrist shot with 1:24 left for his first goal of the season. The former Capital added an empty-netter moments later.

Nick Schmaltz had a power-play goal, Adin Hill made 25 saves for his fourth straight win and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1. Lawson Crouse scored a short-handed goal for the Coyotes, undefeated since acquiring Schmaltz in a trade with Chicago on Nov. 25.

Jason Zucker broke a tie late in the second period and the Minnesota Wild scored on all three of their power plays, beating the staggering Vancouver Canucks 3-2 to stop a three-game slide. Ryan Suter and Zach Parise also scored for Minnesota.

Max Domi had two goals and an assist and Jonathan Drouin added a goal and two assists as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2 Tuesday night. Artturi Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens, who entered the game with one win in their last seven. Carey Price stopped 28 shots.

Nikita Kucherov and defenseman Victor Hedman scored in a shootout to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 6-5 comeback victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The Lightning, who have won seven of eight, erased a 5-3 deficit in the third period and overcame Frans Nielsen's hat trick.

Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and two assists, and the Calgary Flames scored five goals in the second period to rally past the Columbus Blue Jackets 9-6. Cam Atkinson netted a hat trick for Columbus to extend his point streak to 11 games, but the Blue Jackets lost their second straight.

Jacob Trouba and Adam Lowry scored 22 seconds apart early in the third period, rallying the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders. Nikolaj Ehlers added an empty-net goal with 2.1 seconds left and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots as Winnipeg won for the fifth time in six games.

Roberto Luongo earned his 77th career shutout and the Florida Panthers beat the Boston Bruins 5-0 on Tuesday night. Luongo, who returned to the lineup after missing five games with a knee injury, made 33 saves and passed Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito for sole possession of ninth place on the NHL's all-time shutout list.

Toronto defeated Buffalo 4-3 in overtime.

NHL is expanding to Seattle:

The National Hockey League is expanding to Seattle.

The NHL Board of Governors has unanimously approved adding Seattle as the league's 32nd franchise. Play will begin in 2021 to allow enough time for arena renovations. The as-yet unnamed franchise will be the Emerald City's first major winter sports team since the NBA's SuperSonics left town in 2008.

The decision was widely expected after the Seattle Hockey Partners group impressed the board's executive committee in October and had all the ingredients the NHL was looking for.

The owners will pay a $650 million expansion fee, up from the $500 million the Vegas Golden Knights paid to join the league.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lawson had 20 points and eight rebounds, and No. 2 Kansas beat Wofford 72-47 after center Udoka Azubuike left with a right high-ankle sprain.

In other T25 action:

Alex Hunter scored all of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 25 Furman won its first game since the program's debut in the AP Top 25, 98-77 over Elon on Tuesday night.

Ignas Brazdeikis scored 13 of his 23 points in the second half and Jordan Poole made two big plays in the last 2 1/2 minutes to help No. 5 Michigan hold off Northwestern 82-60.

Austin Wiley scored 14 points, Samir Doughty added 13 and No. 8 Auburn won despite a season low in points. The Tigers (7-1) forced 25 turnovers and blocked 12 shots to overcome their offensive struggles.

Lamar Peters scored 27 points, Reggie Perry added 15 and No. 22 Mississippi State pulled away from McNeese State in the second half. Mississippi State (7-1) needed a 19-0 run early in the second half to finally take control of a game.

A 10:

Holy Cross topped UMass 82-78

Siena takes on St. Bonaventure at 7 p.m.

ACC:

Syracuse defeated Northeastern 72-49

American:

UConn hosts Lafayette at 6 p.m.

MAAC:

Quinnipiac takes on Dartmouth at 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UConn beat Saint Louis 98-42

Syracuse faces off against Maryland-Eastern Shore at 7 p.m.

American:

Albany takes on Central Connecticut at 7 p.m.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.