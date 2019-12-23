SportsReport: Jets Beat Steelers; Eagles Down Cowboys

Former Steeler Le'Veon Bell damaged his old team's playoff hopes by running for 72 yards on 25 carries in the Jets' 16-10 victory against Pittsburgh. Sam Darnold was 16 of 26 for 183 yards and a touchdown to Robby Anderson as the 6-9 Jets dropped the Steelers to 8-7.

Devlin Hodges had a chance to put Pittsburgh ahead until he threw incomplete passes to end the Steelers' final drive at the Jets 44.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have wrested control of the NFC East lead from Dallas with a 17-9 victory over the Cowboys in Philadelphia. Cornerback Sidney Jones broke up Dak Prescott's fourth-down pass to wide receiver Michael Gallup in the end zone with 1:15 left to secure the win for the 8-7 Eagles. Carson Wentz was 31 for 40 for 319 yards and a touchdown, and Miles Saunders ran for a score to help Philadelphia prevent Dallas from clinching the division title. Philly clinches with a win over the Giants next Sunday. The Cowboys take the division if they beat Washington and the Eagles fall to New York.

The Giants squandered a 35-21 lead before Daniel Jones' fifth touchdown pass of the day gave New York a 41-35 overtime victory at Washington. Jones tossed two TDs to Kaden Smith, including the game-winner that allowed the Giants to improve to 4-11. Saquon Barkley had his best game of the season, rushing for 189 yards and collecting 90 receiving yards while scoring two TDs.

The Baltimore Ravens have clinched home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs for the first time, but the final playoff berth in the conference remains very much up in the air. The Ravens trailed 6-0 late in the first half before picking up their 11th straight win, 31-15 at Cleveland. Lamar Jackson threw two of his three touchdown passes to Mark Andrews just before halftime as Baltimore avenged one of its two losses this season. Jackson finished with 238 yards passing and went over 100 yards rushing for the fifth time this season, finishing with 103. The Ravens improved to 13-2, and the Browns eliminated themselves by falling to 6-9. The bottom of the AFC playoff picture couldn't be settled following losses by Tennessee and Pittsburgh.

The Titans built a 14-0 first-half lead before falling to 8-7 with a 38-28 loss to New Orleans. Drew Brees threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns and Alvin Kamara ran for two TDs to help the Saints move to 12-3. They scored 24 straight points to keep alive their chance at one of the NFC's top two seeds and a first-round playoff bye. Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas also set the NFL record for most catches in a season with 145 after grabbing 12 more against the Titans.

The Raiders kept their AFC playoff hopes alive as Derek Carr threw for 291 yards and a touchdown in a 24-17 victory over the Chargers. Carr completed 26 of 30 passes and ran for a score to help Oakland end a three-game skid and improve to 7-8. Hunter Renfrow had his first 100-yard receiving game with seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks lost control of the NFC West lead with a 27-13 setback against the visiting Cardinals. Kenyan Drake rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns as Arizona dropped Seattle a game behind San Francisco for the division lead. Larry Fitzgerald added a 21-yard TD reception for the Cardinals, who took advantage of the Seahawks' depleted defense. Seattle will have to beat the 49ers next Sunday to win their division. The NFL has flexed the game to prime time.

The Chiefs still have a shot for a first-round playoff bye after Patrick Mahomes threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead the AFC West champions to a 26-3 win over the Bears in Chicago. The reigning MVP is the fastest quarterback to 9,000 passing yards and 75 touchdown throws, doing it in his 30th game. Kansas City earned its fifth straight win and at 11-4 remained a game behind New England for the AFC's second seed.

Nyheim Hines scored on two punt returns and set up another touchdown with a 40-yard return four plays into the Colts' 38-6 rout of the Panthers. Hines had 195 yards on three returns, the highest single-game mark in franchise history and the most by any NFL player since Eddie Drummond had 199 against Jacksonville in 2004. The 7-8 Colts snapped a four-game losing streak and handed the 5-10 Panthers their seventh consecutive loss.

Devonta Freeman scored two TDs for the Falcons before Jacksonville took a snap giving Atlanta enough of a cushion to cruise past the Jaguars, 24-12. Matt Ryan threw for 384 yards and Julio Jones had his biggest game of the year, hauling in 10 catches for 166 yards. Atlanta racked up 518 total yards and improved to 6-9 with their its straight win while dropping the Jags to 5-10.

The Broncos got a 27-17 win over the Lions as Drew Lock threw a shovel pass to DaeSean Hamilton to put Denver ahead. Lock finished 25 of 33 for 192 yards in improving to 3-1 as the Broncos starter. The Lions got a punt return for a score from Jamal Agnew but absorbed their eighth consecutive loss.

Miami gave up 16 points in the final 29 seconds of regulation before Jason Sanders kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to give the Dolphins a 38-35 win over the Bengals. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 419 yards and four scores, including one to rookie defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Andy Dalton passed for 396 yards and four TDs, including three in the final 5:01 of regulation as Cincinnati rallied from a 35-12 deficit before falling to 1-14.

NBA

Kemba Walker scored 23 points against his former team to help the Celtics trounce the Hornets, 119-93. Jayson Tatum had a career-high 39 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine boards in Boston's seventh win in nine games.

The Toronto Raptors have extended their winning streak to five games by pulling off the NBA's largest comeback victory in a decade. Toronto trailed 83-53 with 2:55 remaining in the third before rallying for a 110-107 triumph over the Dallas Mavericks. It was the first 30-point comeback in the NBA since Sacramento beat Chicago on Dec. 21, 2009. Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 assists. Lowry also had as many points as Dallas while the Raptors outscored the Mavericks, 47-21. Chris Boucher scored a career-high 21 points and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 18 as the Raptors improved to 13-3 at home. Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavs, who ended a seven-game road winning streak.

The Bucks made it 21 wins in their last 22 games as Giannis Antetokounmpo provided 18 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists in their 117-89 thumping of the Pacers. Wesley Matthews finished with 19 points, while Brook Lopez and George Hill each had 17 points to help Milwaukee improve to a league-best 27-4.

Paul Millsap dropped in 21 points and the Nuggets picked up their sixth straight win by trouncing the Western Conference-leading Lakers, 128-104. Gary Harris added 19 points and Nikola Jokic added 18 against Los Angeles, which was without LeBron James due to a thoracic muscle strain.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 32 points and the Thunder came back from 18 down to beat the Clippers, 118-112. Dennis Schroder scored 28 points and Steven Adams added 20 points and 17 rebounds to help Oklahoma City win its fourth straight.

In NBA news, Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas has been suspended two games without pay by the NBA for entering the stands during Saturday's loss at Philadelphia. The incident occurred with 2:53 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Wizards' 125-108 loss to the 76ers. Thomas said he approached a fan after being cursed at repeatedly. Thomas will begin serving his suspension when Washington takes on the Knicks in New York on Monday.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

In men’s college basketball, Hartford downed Cornell 80-76, and UConn routed New Hampshire 88-62. In women’s college basketball, West Virginia beat Syracuse 71-69, and UConn crushed Oklahoma 97-53.

In men's top-25 basketball, the ninth-ranked Virginia Cavaliers have relied on stingy defense as they try to defend their NCAA championship. That vaunted defense wasn't there on Sunday as unranked South Carolina shot 55.1% in a 70-59 victory at Virginia. The Gamecocks blew a 12-point lead and were tied at 45 with about 11 minutes left before going on a 12-5 run to take control. Jair Bolden scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and A.J. Lawson had 10 of his 14 in the second as South Carolina improved to 8-4. Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 21 points for the Cavaliers, but Virginia also committed a season-high 19 turnovers in falling to 9-2.

Jaden McDaniels contributed 22 points and Quade Green had 21 in No. 22 Washington's victory against Ball State in a Diamond Head Classic quarterfinal Sunday. Isaiah Stewart added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the 9-2 Huskies, who shot 56% percent in winning for the seventh time in eight games.

NHL

The New York Rangers were able to take advantage of a road-weary and ailing Anaheim Ducks team that was coming off a shootout win the previous afternoon. Chris Kreider scored twice and the Blueshirts ended a three-game losing streak by silencing the Ducks, 5-1. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, while Filip Chytil and Brett Howden also scored for the Rangers. Henrik Lundqvist made 19 saves against the Ducks, who were missing Rickard Rakell Ryan Getzlaf and Jakob Silfverberg because of injury or the flu. Anaheim finished 1-3 on its four-game road trip.

Clayton Keller scored twice and had an assist to lead the Coyotes past the Red Wings, 5-2. Taylor Hall scored his first goal in three games since being traded by the Devils to help Arizona maintain the top winning percentage in the Pacific Division.

The Coyotes and Golden Knights still share the Pacific Division points lead after Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third period to lift Vegas to a 3-1 win over the Sharks. Paul Stasny also tallied and William Karlsson had two assists in the Knights' fourth victory in five games.

Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund scored power-play goals for the Flames in a 5-1 whipping of the Stars. Tkachuk's 14th goal of the season broke a 1-1 tie in the second period.

MLB

The Toronto Blue Jays have landed the National League's reigning ERA champion. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the Jays have worked out a four-year, $80 million package with Hyun-Jin Ryu. The South Korean native compiled a 2.32 earned run average and tied his career high for victories, going 14-5 with 163 strikeouts in 182 2/3 innings. Ryu was named to the 2019 NL All-Star team and finished second in the league's Cy Young balloting. He is 54-33 with a 2.98 ERA in 126 big league games since 2013, all with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

