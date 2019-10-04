SportsReport: Cardinals Beat Braves; Dodgers Top Nationals

The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers have taken Game 1 of their respective National League Division Series. The Redbirds did it with a pair of late rallies, while the Dodgers relied on their outstanding pitching.

The Cards scored twice in the eighth inning and erupted for four runs in the ninth off Mark Melancon to earn a 7-6 win over the Braves. Marcell Ozuna delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double and scored on Kolten Wong’s two-run double that put the Cardinals ahead, 7-3. The Braves almost tied it in the bottom of the ninth. Ronald Acuna Jr. belted a two-run homer off Carlos Martinez with nobody out before the Cardinals closer served up a solo shot by Freddie Freeman. Martinez managed to hang onto the lead by retiring Josh Donaldson on a grounder and fanning Nick Markakis to end it. Acuna also was criticized by teammates and manager Brian Snitker for failing to run out a long fly ball in the seventh inning. The drive caromed off the wall for a would-be double, but Acuna had to settle for a single after electing to admire his hit instead of running hard to first. The Braves held a 3-1 lead in the eighth until Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo homer and Matt Carpenter delivered an RBI single. Braves starter Dallas Keuchel was lifted after 4 2/3 innings, charged with one run on five hits and three walks. Miles Mikolas lasted five innings for the Redbirds, limiting Atlanta to one run and three hits.

In Los Angeles, Walker Buehler combined with three relievers on a two-hitter as the Dodgers whipped the Nationals, 6-0. Buehler was fantastic for six innings, striking out eight and holding Washington to one hit. He worked around three walks and didn’t allow a hit after Juan Soto’s leadoff single in the top of the second. Washington starter and loser Patrick Corbin got off to a shaky start, walking four batters in the bottom of the first to force in the eventual winning run. Max Muncy worked out the bases-loaded walk and later hit a two-run single that put the Dodgers ahead, 4-0. Muncy had two of the Dodgers’ seven hits. Pinch-hitters Gavin Lux and Joc Pederson capped the scoring with solo homers off Hunter Strickland in the eighth.

Both series resume on Friday.

The American League Division Series start Friday. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has named his first three starters against Minnesota, but Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli hasn’t announced who will follow Game 1 starter Jose Berrios in his rotation. James Paxton will start the opener for the Bombers on Friday, followed by Masahiro Tanaka in Game 2 and Luis Severino for the third game in Minneapolis. Right-hander Jake Odorizzi is the most likely candidate to start Game 2 for Minnesota. Pitcher CC Sabathia appears to have no problem with being left off the Yankees’ AL Division Series roster by manager Aaron Boone. Sabathia is bothered by a sore left shoulder and says he didn't want to be selfish, pitch while injured and put the team in a bad spot. The six-time All-Star left-hander just completed his 19th and final major league regular season and had been on the injured list four times this year because of his chronically painful right knee.

In MLB news, Mickey Callaway has been fired by the New York Mets after missing the playoffs in his two seasons as manager. The move comes four days after New York wrapped up an 86-76 season that marked a nine-win improvement over his 2018 debut. New York went 46-26 following the All-Star break and made an unlikely charge into the National League wild-card race, only to be eliminated during the final week. Former Yankees skipper Joe Girardi and Astros bench coach Joe Espada have been mentioned as possible replacements for Callaway, who was 163-161 in his two seasons at the helm. The Mets are the seventh team seeking a new manager this offseason.

NFL

The defending NFC champs have dropped their second straight since a 3-0 start to the season. The Seattle Seahawks withstood a wild finish to beat the Los Angeles Rams, 30-29. Russell Wilson threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Chris Carson on fourth-and-goal with 2:28 remaining. Wilson was 17 of 23 for 268 yards and four TDs in one of his finest NFL starts. However, the Rams moved the ball deep into Seattle territory following Carson’s scoring reception. Greg Zuerlein came on to win it for Los Angeles after hitting three field goals earlier in the game, but his 44-yard kick sailed wide right with 11 seconds remaining. Jared Goff finished 29 of 49 for 395 yards and one touchdown as both Gerald Everett and Cooper Kupp each went over 100 yards receiving. Goff’s performance came just days after throwing for a career-high 517 yards and tying an NFL record with 45 completions in a loss to Tampa Bay.

In NFL news, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry remains in concussion protocol following a strong game in a win over Baltimore. Landry caught eight passes for a career-high 167 yards in Sunday’s 40-25 victory. He suffered a concussion late in the third quarter and did not return. Coach Freddie Kitchens said it’s not yet known if Landry will be available Monday night at San Francisco. Landry has also been returning punts this season. While Landry recovers, wide receiver Antonio Callaway returned to practice after serving a four-game NFL suspension.

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has missed his sixth consecutive practice because of an apparent back injury that caused him to sit out last week’s victory at Denver. It was the first game Ramsey has missed in his four-year NFL career. Ramsey requested a trade Sept. 15 following a heated argument with coach Doug Marrone on the sideline.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden still is not ready to say who will start at quarterback against the Patriots. Gruden said after Thursday’s practice that he is “getting closer” to deciding on a QB from among Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins but wants to wait at least another day.

The 49ers have placed rookie receiver Jalen Hurd and cornerback Jason Verrett on injured reserve and brought back receiver Jordan Matthews and cornerback Dontae Johnson. Hurd has been dealing with a back injury since training camp and Verrett is sidelined by a knee injury.

Sam Darnold is eager to play in a game again, but the Jets quarterback is focused on his health and safety before returning to the field. Darnold has not played since Week 1 due to mononucleosis and has been dealing with an enlarged spleen, a common symptom of the illness. He will undergo an ultrasound on the spleen Friday and have blood tests before the team determines if he’s ready to face the Eagles on Sunday.

NHL

The rebuilt New York Rangers have opened their season by defeating one of the top teams in the NHL’s Western Conference. Newly-signed forward Artemi Panarin provided a goal and an assist as the Rangers beat the Jets, 6-4. Jacob Trouba added a goal and two assists for the Blueshirts, who took the lead for good on Brett Howden’s goal with 4:09 to play. Panarin and Trouba were New York’s biggest acquisitions over the summer. Rangers veteran Mika Zibanejad had a goal and three assists to back Henrik Lundqvist, who stopped 43 shots in his 14th consecutive opening-night start and 450th career victory. Blake Wheeler tallied twice for Winnipeg.

The Sabres earned a 3-1 win over the Penguins as Conor Sheary scored twice against his old team and Carter Hutton stopped 26 shots. Rasmus Dahlin also scored to help Buffalo give Ralph Krueger a victory in his Sabres coaching debut. It was Buffalo’s first regulation win over Pittsburgh since April 23, 2013.

The Bruins opened their Eastern Conference title defense with a 2-1 victory at Dallas. Boston’s Brett Ritchie scored on his first shift against his former team barely a minute into the game. Danton Heinen had a power-play goal in the first period and Tuukka Rask made 28 saves.

The Lightning scored three times in the final last 10 ½ minutes to earn a 5-2 win over the new-look Panthers. Ondrej Palat broke a 2-2 tie by netting a power-play goal with 10:26 left, 45 seconds after Vincent Trochek knotted the score with a short-handed tally. Reigning scoring champ Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist to help Tampa Bay spoil goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky’s debut in the Florida nets.

Nashville trailed 2-1 before Mikael Granlund and Austin Watson tallied in the first two minutes of the third period to spark the Predators to a 5-2 victory against the Wild. Ryan Ellis and Filip Forsberg each had a goal and an assist for the defending Central Division champs. Matt Duchene collected three assists in his first game since signing a seven-year, $56 million deal with the Predators over the summer.

Mikko Rantanen and Joonas Donskoi furnished two goals apiece as the Avalanche downed the Flames, 5-3. Rantanen was productive a week after signing a six-year, $55.5 million contract, and Donskoi delivered twice in his Colorado debut. Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan each had a goal and an assist for Calgary.

The Hurricanes pulled out a 4-3 win over the Canadiens on Dougie Hamilton’s shootout goal. Petr Mrazek made 33 saves through regulation and overtime before handling Montreal’s three shootout attempts. Erik Haula and Martin Necas scored power-play goals, with Haula’s tally tying the game 6:55 into the third period.

John Gibson turned back 32 shots and Cam Fowler broke a 1-1 tie late in the second period before the Ducks completed a 2-1 victory against the Coyotes. Fowler tallied with 32 seconds left in the middle stanza after Derek Stepan tied it midway through the period. Derek Grant also scored for Anaheim.

In NHL news, Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat has agreed to a three-year, $19.2 million contract extension through the 2022-23 season. The 21-year-old DeBrincat tied for sixth in the NHL and was second on the team to Patrick Kane last season with 41 goals. He also finished with 76 points while becoming the second-youngest Blackhawks player to score 40 goals.

The Flames announced a multiyear contract extension for general manager Brad Treliving hours before their season opener against Colorado. The Flames have posted a 212-163-35 in Treliving’s first five seasons as GM, making the playoffs three times and advancing to the second round in 2015.

The Oilers have placed defenseman Adam Larsson on long-term injured reserve because of a broken foot suffered early in Wednesday’s win over the Canucks. The Oilers says surgery is not required and there is no timetable for his return.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The Siena College men’s basketball team will continue to call the Times Union Center in downtown Albany home through 2025. The college in nearby Loudonville said Thursday it extended the agreement with the arena that has served as its full-time home court for 22 years. In March, the Times Union Center will host the men’s NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003.

Authorities have brought racketeering indictments against purported members of a New York City organized crime family, saying the tactics of the accused are reminiscent of playground bullies. Federal prosecutors say 11 Colombo members or associates are among 20 people charged with extortion, loansharking and other offenses, including an unrealized plot to bribe college basketball players to throw games. In the alleged basketball plot, one defendant was allegedly heard on a wiretap saying he wanted to pay thousands of dollars to players on an unnamed team to let the other team cover the points spread. The indictment did not mention a team by name, and there’s no evidence the plot was carried out.

PGA

Phil Mickelson is off to a strong start at the Shriner Hospital for Children Open in Las Vegas. Lefty opened with a 6-under 65 that leaves him in a five-way tie for third, two behind leader Nick Taylor. Brian Gay and Sam Ryder matched Mickelson’s opening-round score, as did Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy. Taylor’s 8-under 63 included a 30 on the back nine.

