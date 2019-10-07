SportsReport: Bills Beat Titans; Dodgers Down Nationals

The Bills are 4-1 after Josh Allen passed for 219 yards and two scores in a 14-7 win over the Titans. Jordan Phillips had three of Buffalo’s five sacks of Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Bills allowed just 252 net yards and have won three consecutive games away from Buffalo for the first time since 2004. The Titans are 2-3.

Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook shredded the Giants’ defense in Minnesota’s 28-10 victory at the Meadowlands. Cousins completed 22 of 27 for a season-high 306 yards and had touchdown passes of 15 and 9 yards to Thielen. Cook ran for 132 yards and Thielen had seven receptions for 130 yards as the 3-2 Vikings dropped the Giants to 2-3.

The Eagles scored two defensive touchdowns and Carson Wentz threw for 189 yards and a score in the Eagles’ 31-6 dismantling of the 0-5 Jets. Nate Gerry returned an interception 51 yards for a score and Orlando Scandrick took a strip-sack the distance for a 44-yard TD. Brandon Graham had a career-high three of Philadelphia's 10 sacks to help the Eagles improve to 3-2.

The Patriots rolled to a 33-7 win over the Redskins as 42-year-old Tom Brady threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns. Brady moved past Brett Favre into third place on the career list with 71,923 yards passing. Redskins QB Colt McCoy was sacked six times, marking the first time in franchise history New England has four straight games with at least five sacks. The Pats are 5-0, and the Redskins are 0-5.

A fumble by JuJu Smith-Schuster led to Justin Tucker’s 46-yard field goal in overtime as the Ravens outlasted the Steelers, 26-23. Lamar Jackson threw for 161 yards with a touchdown and three picks for Baltimore, which forced overtime on Tucker’s 48-yard boot with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for 131 yards and a score before suffering a concussion following a hit to the chin by Baltimore safety Earl Thomas. The outcome puts the Ravens at 3-2 and drops Pittsburgh to 1-4.

The Colts handed the Chiefs their first loss as Marlon Mack ran for 132 yards and Adam Vinatieri nailed four field goals to lead Indianapolis to a 19-13 victory. The 3-2 Colts allowed points on the Chiefs' first two possessions before shutting them out until Harrison Butker's field goal with 1:16 to go. Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and a touchdown, but the Chiefs managed just 36 yards rushing despite the return of top running back Damien Williams from an injury.

Teddy Bridgewater provided the type of performance the New Orleans Saints were hoping for since he replaced the injured Drew Brees in Week 2. Bridgewater completed 26 of 34 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns in the Saints’ 31-24 win over the Buccaneers. It was his most productive performance since suffering a major knee injury during 2016 training camp, his third year in the NFL. Two of his scoring throws went to Michael Thomas, while Jared Cook and Ted Ginn Jr. grabbed the others. Thomas finished with 11 catches for 182 yards as New Orleans improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 with Bridgewater as the starter. Bridgewater threw for fewer than 200 yards in each of his first two starts this season before posting a QB rating of 131.2 against a Tampa Bay defense that came in ranked 31st against the pass.

MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves have grabbed two-games-to-one leads in their respective National League Division series. Russell Martin delivered a two-run double and a two-run homer as the Dodgers hammered the Nationals, 10-4 in Washington. Martin’s double put Los Angeles ahead to stay and sparked a seven-run sixth that began after Game 1 starter Patrick Corbin replaced Anibal Sanchez. Kike Hernandez also hit a two-run double in the sixth before Justin Turner capped the rally with a three-run homer. Turner and David Freese each had three of the Dodgers’ 14 hits. Winning pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu settled down after allowing Juan Soto’s two-run homer in the first inning. Ryu limited Washington two four hits over five innings. Sanchez had to settle for a no-decision despite holding the Dodgers to a run and four hits over five frames, including Max Muncy’s home run. Los Angeles can close out the series Monday in DC.

The Atlanta Braves have a two-games-to-one lead in the NL Division Series following their second straight win. The Braves were held to four hits before scoring three times off closer Carlos Martinez in the ninth inning to pull out a 3-1 victory over the Cardinals in St. Louis. The Redbirds were one out from a 1-0 win until Dansby Swanson laced an RBI double and scored on Adam Duvall’s two-run single. Duvall entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth before providing his second big at-bat of the series. Swanson's .187 batting average with runners in scoring position was the lowest in the majors this year among qualified players. St. Louis wasted a terrific performance by Adam Wainwright, who pitched 7 2/3 innings of four-hit ball in his first postseason start since 2014.

Luis Severino certainly should be fresh when he tries to lead the New York Yankees to yet another Division Series sweep of the Minnesota Twins. The 25-year-old right-hander didn't make his regular-season debut until Sept. 17, spending most of the year rehabbing a lat muscle injury sustained while warming up for his first spring training start. New York takes a 2-0 lead into Monday night's game at Target Field, tying to sweep a best-of-five series from the Twins for the third straight time.

NHL

Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillier each had a goal and an assist in the Islanders’ 4-1 victory over the Jets. The game was scoreless until Bailey and Brock Nelson scored during the first 4:48 of the second period. Anders Lee also tallied and Thomas Greiss stopped 35 shots to help New York bounce back from Friday’s season-opening loss to Washington.

The Carolina Hurricanes are still looking for their first regulation victory of the young NHL season, yet they are unbeaten after three games. Jaccob Slavin scored 1:53 into overtime to complete the Hurricanes’ comeback in a 4-3 win over the Lightning. Slavin’s game-winner came less than 24 hours after Jake Gardiner tallied in OT to lift Carolina to a 3-2victory in Washington. Dougie Hamilton provided the tying goal on a power play in the third period. Hamilton delivered the lone shootout goal in the Hurricanes’ season-opening victory against the Canadiens. Brett Pesce and Erik Haula also scored for the Hurricanes, who allowed just two shots after the Lightning carried a 3-1 lead into the second period.

Anthony Mantha scored his career-high fourth goal with 53.3 seconds left to send the Red Wings past the Stars, 4-3. Mantha notched two goals in each of the last two periods after Dallas skated off the ice with a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes. Jonathan Bernier stopped 19 shots to help the Red Wings improve to 2-0.

In NHL news, the New Jersey Devils have signed veteran defenseman Joe Morrow and waived him, hoping to send him to their AHL franchise. The 26-year-old Morrow spent last season with the Winnipeg Jets, scoring one goal and six assists in 41 games. He has played in 162 career games for Winnipeg, Montreal and Boston, scoring nine goals and 23 assists.

WNBA

The Washington Mystics are one win away from capturing their first WNBA championship. Playing with a herniated disk that has created a pinched nerve in her back, Elena Delle Donne scored 13 points on 5 of six shooting in 26 minutes to lead the Mystics to a 94-81 win over the Sun in Connecticut. Delle Donne hit an early 3-pointer and the Mystics made six of their nine shots from behind the arc in the first quarter to take a 32-17 lead after 10 minutes. The Mystics have a 2-1 lead in the series and can wrap up the title Tuesday in Connecticut.

NBA

China's official basketball association says it will suspend cooperation with the Houston Rockets following a tweet by the team's general manager in support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. The Chinese Basketball Association said Sunday on its official Twitter-like Weibo account that Daryl Morey had made "improper remarks regarding Hong Kong" to which it expressed its "strong opposition." Morey's now-deleted tweet read: "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong." China's relationship with the Rockets has been especially close because Chinese hall of famer Yao Ming played his entire NBA career with the team.

NASCAR

Kyle Larson has advanced to the next round of NASCAR’s Cup playoff by taking Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway. Larson snapped a 75-race winless streak that included nine runner-up finishes since September 2017 in Richmond. He led 154 laps after pole-sitter Denny Hamlin began to fade. Hamlin led 219 laps. NASCAR playoff drivers took the top six spots: Martin Truex Jr. finished second, followed by Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick, Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

GOLF

Kevin Na blew a three-shot lead on the back nine before recovering to win the PGA’s Shriners Hospital for Children Open in Las Vegas. Na triple-bogeyed the 10th home and lost the lead for the first time Sunday with a bogey on 16, but he won it when Patrick Cantlay three-putted the second extra hole. Na closed with a 70 for a 23-under total.

LPGA Tour rookie Cheyenne Knight won her first title in the only LPGA event held in her home state of Texas. Knight pulled ahead with a pair of birdies early on the back nine and closed with a 5-under 66 for an 18-under total, two ahead of Brittany Altomare and Jaye Marie Green. Knight also earned a two-year exemption after missing the cut in half of her first 18 starts on the tour.

