 Snow Will Not Delay Sullivan County Vaccinations | WAMC

Snow Will Not Delay Sullivan County Vaccinations

By Allison Dunne 12 minutes ago
  • Moderna vaccine
    Courtesy of Rockland County government

Despite the snowy forecast, Sullivan County will continue its COVID-19 vaccination clinics Tuesday and Wednesday at its Public Health Services building in Liberty.

Sullivan County Public Health Services Director Nancy McGraw says the county is obligated by New York state to dispense its entire supply of vaccine by Wednesday, so there is no time to reschedule any appointments. She says those who are planning to cancel their appointments are asked to do so as soon as possible so that all available doses can be given out before the Wednesday deadline. However, those who do cancel cannot be put on a priority list for the next round of vaccine distribution, so they will need to re-register.

Appointments can be cancelled online (via the method used to register) or at 845-807-0925.

Tags: 
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19
Sullivan County

