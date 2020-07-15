School District Retires Mascot

A school district in northern New York is retiring the school’s mascot and nickname: the Indians.

The Peru school district is one of the largest in the region, spanning 160 square miles with about 1,900 students. For years the district has been discussing changing the mascot and nickname. On Tuesday night the school board voted to stop using its “Indians” name and mascot.

In a statement, the school said a task force will be formed to develop a new name that “will foster respect for all members of our school community.”

The Town of Peru is located about 10 miles south of Plattsburgh.