Schenectady Activist Credited With Idea For Police Reform Policy Lauded By Governor

During his State of the State address last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo praised a reform by the Schenectady Police Department to establish a citizen panel to review potential hires.
Leaders in the City of Schenectady credit community activist and Executive Director of the COCOA House William Rivas for pitching the idea.
WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Rivas over Zoom about Schenectady's Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative and how the discussion surrounding police reform has progressed over the last several months.