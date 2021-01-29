Rogovoy Report 1/29/21

This weekend’s cultural highlights in our region include chamber music, world music, indie-folk music, landscapes, dance … plus a whole lot more.

On Sunday at 7pm, a chamber quartet will perform works by Bach from the stage of the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington. A co-production of the Aston Magna Music Festival, “Musical Offerings: Chamber Music of J.S. Bach,” features Daniel Stepner on baroque violin; Laura Jeppesen on viola de gamba; Andrea LeBlanc on baroque flute; and Peter Sykes on harpsichord. The program includes a sonata for violin and continuo, a duo sonata for flute and harpsichord, and excerpts from one of Bach’s late contrapuntal masterpieces. Visit mahaiwe.org for details on how to watch the virtual concert.

Earlier that same Sunday at 2 p.m., Mozart is on tap at the Stockbridge Library, where the Berkshire Chamber Players will present a virtual concert featuring Natalie Kress and Robyn Quintett on violins; Charlotte Malin on viola; Ronald Feldman on cello; and Anton Rist on clarinet. Visit stockbridgelibrary.org for information on how to view the livestream.

The Berkshire Music School in Pittsfield presents Global Music Influences on American Music, a special one-day only event bringing together an ensemble of musicians from diverse backgrounds to perform a program on the history of 20th Century American music, from African and South American influences to jazz, rock and roll, and classical music, on Sunday at 4:30. The event will be led by Jason Ennis with music and commentary by the Tenaja Quartet, featuring artists from Chile, Zimbabwe, and Brazil, with Ennis as guitarist and musical director. Visit berkshiremusicschool.org for more details.

Hudson Valley-based indie-folk outfit Dust Bowl Faeries performs a full-band virtual concert streaming live from the Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, on Monday night at 8pm, as part of the Take-Out Virtual Concert Series. The concert comes on the heels of the release of a pop remix of "Ibex" from Dust Bowl Faeries new album, “The Plague Garden.” Explains bandleader Ryder Cooley, “'Ibex’ is a song about the extinct Pyrenean Ibex, which scientists ‘resurrected’ in a laboratory for seven minutes through DNA cloning.” For tickets and information about how to see the livestream on YouTube, visit www.thelinda.org.

This weekend is your last chance to view "Place as Memory," featuring landscapes, at Carrie Haddad Gallery in Hudson, N.Y. The group exhibit explores the interpretation of landscape through memory, which becomes imbued with the artist’s personal style. Featured artists include Richard Britell, Sue Bryan, Shawn Dulaney, Susan Hope Fogel, Eric Lindbloom, Ricardo Mulero, Linda Newman Boughton and Leigh Palmer.

Dorrance Dance company member Jabu Graybeal has been in residence at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, N.Y., for the past two weeks. The tap dancer will be joined by electronic musician and composer Jlav and fellow dancer Kenard for a "work in process" virtual performance excerpt on Saturday evening at 7pm. For more details visit bridgest.org