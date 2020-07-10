Review Coming After Documents Mistakenly Uploaded To City Website

A situation where confidential employee information from the non-profit Shelters of Saratoga was uploaded to the Saratoga Springs city website is being chalked up to human error.

On Thursday, the Shelters of Saratoga Board of Directors said internal exit interviews were unknowingly published by a third party on the city website.

Finance Commissioner Michele Madigan called the mishap human error.

“Unfortunately, we had a situation where an employee was using a personal computer and had work-related information and more personal-related information on their computer and uploaded the wrong document to the city website.”

Madigan said the city uses a de-centralized publishing model and that she will review the IT department’s policies and protocols.

On June 30th, SOS announced the sudden exit of its former executive director, Karen Gregory.