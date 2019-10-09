Republican Troy Mayoral Candidate Suspends Campaign

Republican Tom Reale has suspended his bid for Troy mayor one month before the election, citing the strain and stress of the campaign on his family.

“A major touchstone of my campaign has been refocusing the city on basic services, under the idea that if Troy cannot get basic services done right, there is little else it can expect to get right," Reale said in a statement Wednesday. "On an individual level, being a good father to my daughters and a good husband to my wife is an exact equivalent. If I cannot fulfill that responsibility, I can’t expect to be able to accomplish more in other places. The circumstances of this campaign have placed an increasing amount of strain and stress on my family, and following a great deal of reflection and prayer, I have reached the difficult conclusion that this is the best path forward."

Democratic Mayor Patrick Madden is seeking a second four-year term and faces a challenge from former city council president Rodney Wiltshire, who is running the Green and the Independence Party lines.

In his statement Wednesday, Reale urged supporters to vote for the Republican slate of candidates in the general election November 5.

“I thank all of my wonderful supporters throughout the city and apologize that I am unable to continue this work through the finish line," Reale said. "I encourage them to offer their support for the Republican slate next month so that we can move this good city forward. With no Republican candidate for mayor, we will absolutely need a commitment to bipartisan governing if Troy is to realize its full potential and come together as the united One Troy that we all want to see.”