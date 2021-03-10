Rep. Maloney Introduces Resolutions Related To the January U.S. Capitol Attack

New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney of the 18th district has introduced resolutions tied to the January attack on the U.S. Capitol, hoping to preserve the history and support essential staff.

One of the Democrat’s resolutions honors the thousands of essential Capitol staff members who had to confront the rioters and clean up after the destruction to ensure Congress could continue certifying the presidential election. Maloney’s second resolution instructs the Architect of the Capitol to consult with the Office of the Historian of the House of Representatives, the Senate Historical Office, and the Joint Committee on the Library to determine which evidence from January 6th is most appropriate for preservation and put the artifacts on view for Capitol visitors.