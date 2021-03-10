 Rep. Maloney Introduces Resolutions Related To the January U.S. Capitol Attack | WAMC

Rep. Maloney Introduces Resolutions Related To the January U.S. Capitol Attack

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • NY-18 Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney pays respect to Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and who laid in honor at the U.S. Capitol
    NY-18 Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney pays respect to Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and who laid in honor at the U.S. Capitol
    Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney

New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney of the 18th district has introduced resolutions tied to the January attack on the U.S. Capitol, hoping to preserve the history and support essential staff.

One of the Democrat’s resolutions honors the thousands of essential Capitol staff members who had to confront the rioters and clean up after the destruction to ensure Congress could continue certifying the presidential election. Maloney’s second resolution instructs the Architect of the Capitol to consult with the Office of the Historian of the House of Representatives, the Senate Historical Office, and the Joint Committee on the Library to determine which evidence from January 6th is most appropriate for preservation and put the artifacts on view for Capitol visitors.

Tags: 
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney
U.S. Capitol insurrection
U.S. Capitol
Capitol Attack

Related Content

Rep. Maloney Holds Anniversary COVID-19 Forum With County Execs

By Allison Dunne Mar 5, 2021
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney Holds Anniversary COVID-19 Roundtable with county executives, March 5, 2021
Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney

Democratic New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney held a virtual roundtable Friday with three county executives. The gathering marked one year since Maloney’s first COVID-19 roundtable when the first cases in his 18th District emerged.

Rep. Maloney Introduces Bill To Revoke Benefits Of Convicted Presidents

By Allison Dunne Feb 26, 2021
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, New Windsor, NY, January 11, 2021
Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney

New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney wants a law on the books that would revoke benefits for presidents convicted of a crime.

Gillibrand, Rep. Maloney Announce Bill To Protect Firefighters From PFAS

By Allison Dunne Feb 22, 2021
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announces PFAS Firefirefighter Protection Act at Newburgh Fire Department, Feb. 22, 2021
WAMC, Allison Dunne

New York U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney were in Newburgh Monday announcing legislation to protect firefighters from PFAS.

Funding Will Help Study How COVID-19 Travels Through The Air In Mass Transit

By Allison Dunne Jan 23, 2021
Metro-North Harlem Line train in Wassaic, NY
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Federal lawmakers from New York say funding they helped secure for an MTA study could result in improved public confidence in mass transit.

Biden Inauguration: NY Rep. Maloney Says New President Shows "A Light Within The Darkness"

By Jan 20, 2021
NY-18 Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney
Courtesy of the Office of Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney

Joe Biden took the oath of office at noon Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States. He takes charge in a deeply divided nation, inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors. WAMC has been speaking with members of Congress from the Northeast who attended the inauguration. Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney represents New York's 18th district.

The Oral History Of The Capitol Siege On WAMC

By Feb 25, 2021
Vermont Congressman Peter Welch uploaded a video to Twitter as a mob entered the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
Vermont Congressman Peter Welch uploaded a video to Twitter as a mob entered the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

Ever since rioters overtook the U.S. Capitol on January 6, WAMC News has been gathering eye-witness accounts from the lawmakers who were pinned down that day in Washington, starting in the scary minutes as the siege was unfolding and continuing for the next several weeks. This is their story.