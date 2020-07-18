Rep. Maloney To Hold Town Hall At A Drive-In

A New York congressman from the Hudson Valley will host a town hall Saturday, at a venue intended to make such a gathering safe during COVID-19.

Democratic 18th District Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney will hold his “Speak with Sean” town hall at the Warwick Drive-in Theater in Orange County. The theater served as a site for drive-in graduations. Maloney has held many town halls over the years, but this is his first at a drive-in. Those who attend will be required to stay in their vehicles and listen to the town hall through the provided radio signal. Constituents who want to pose questions will be asked to text them. Masks will be required for anyone outside of a vehicle. The drive-in town hall is from 11 a.m. until 12 noon.