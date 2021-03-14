 Rep. Delgado Begins Effort To Have Whole Milk Offered In Schools | WAMC

Rep. Delgado Begins Effort To Have Whole Milk Offered In Schools

By Allison Dunne 20 minutes ago
  • Melissa Wiese/Flickr

New York Congressman Antonio Delgado has introduced bipartisan legislation to allow school cafeterias to offer whole milk.

Delgado, a Democrat from the 19th District, introduced the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act with Pennsylvania Republican Glenn Thompson, ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee. Delgado, also an Agriculture Committee member, says the bill allows for unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias. Delgado says the bill would support upstate dairy farmers while helping students maintain a healthy diet. In May 2017, the USDA announced a rule that allowed schools to receive waivers for low-fat flavored milk in addition to just flavored fat-free, in the School Lunch Program.

