Plattsburgh’s New Mayor Ceremonially Sworn Into Office

Plattsburgh’s new mayor was ceremonially sworn in Monday morning at City Hall.



Democrat Chris Rosenquest was sworn in by Judge Timothy Blatchley during a short ceremony in the Common Council Chambers.

“I do solemnly swear…”

Rosenquest: “I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the state of New York and I will faithfully discharge the duties of the Mayor of the city of Plattsburgh, New York according to the best of my ability.”

Judge Blatchley: “Congratulations.”

Mayor Rosenquest: “Thank you . Day one. Here we go.”



City Hall is closed due to the pandemic and attendance was limited to the judge and Rosenquest’s family.



The new mayor’s term began on January 1st and he told WAMC last week that he was officially sworn in at the beginning of December in order to allow him access to information during the transition from Mayor Colin Read’s administration.