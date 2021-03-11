 Plattsburgh Manufacturer Receives First Electric Bus Order | WAMC
Plattsburgh Manufacturer Receives First Electric Bus Order

Nova Bus in Plattsburgh has received its first order for electric buses to be produced at the northern New York facility.


The order of 15 electric buses from the Milwaukee County Transit System is the company’s first order for the electric vehicles in the U.S.

 Announcing the contract, New York U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says manufacturing the electric buses solidifies the state as “a leader in manufacturing clean energy and transportation technologies.”  

Nova Bus says the electric motor significantly decreases maintenance costs and emits no greenhouse gas emissions.

Delivery of the buses is expected in the summer of 2022.

