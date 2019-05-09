Pittsfield Police Chief Talks ShotSpotter, New Community Policing Effort

  • Pittsfield Police Department

In early April, Pittsfield, Massachusetts City Councilor John Krol submitted a request to the city for a report on ShotSpotter, a gunfire detection system installed in the spring of 2017. Pittsfield, like many cities its size, has grappled with spikes in violent crime even as many of its neighborhoods undergo revitalization. Police Chief Michael Wynn sat down with WAMC this week to talk about ShotSpotter, the new police outpost in the West Side neighborhood, the nascent Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board, and more.

pittsfield
Pittsfield Police
Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn

