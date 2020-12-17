Related Program: Vox Pop Physical Therapy With Matthew Goodemote 12/17/20 Related Program: Vox Pop ShareTweetEmail Matthew Goodemote Listen Listening... / 49:11 It's physical therapy with Matthew Goodemote today! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org Tags: Physical TherapyMatthew GoodemoteShareTweetEmail Related Content Physical Therapy With Matthew Goodemote 11/30/20 Provided by Matthew Goodemote Listen Listening... / 47:35 It's physical therapy with Matthew Goodemote today! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Physical Therapy With Matthew Goodemote 10/28/20 Provided by Matthew Goodemote Listen Listening... / 47:54 Joining us this afternoon is physical therapist Matthew Goodemote of Goodemote Physical Therapy. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Physical Therapy With Matthew Goodemote 7/8/20 Provided by Matthew Goodemote Listen Listening... / 48:08 Matthew Goodemote of Goodemote Physical Therapy in Saratoga Springs, NY joins Vox Pop to answer your questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Physical Therapy With Matt Goodemote 5/21/20 Provided by Matthew Goodemote Listen Listening... / 48:03 Matthew Goodemote of Goodemote Physical Therapy in Saratoga Springs, NY joins Vox Pop to answer your questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.