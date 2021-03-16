Pets and Vets With Dr. Sikule And Dr. Dallas 3/16/21

It’s our Pets & Vets program this afternoon, and here to take your calls is Dr. Susan Sikule of the Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Guilderland, New York and Dr. Kris Dallas of Ancient Arts Holistic Veterinary Services in Saratoga Springs. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 800-348-2551 or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Often called "the cat whisperer" Dr. Sikule is a veterinarian specializing in feline care for more than 24 years. Dr. Sikule can speak to behavior, nutrition, medical and surgical care.

Dr. Dallas specializes in treatment of chronic health issues in pets, using an integrative approach with an emphasis on Chinese medicine. She earned a dcotorate in veterinary medicine from Ohio State University and specializes in veterinary acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, geriatric care and nutrition counseling.