Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and windy today, with snow from the western Catskills into the Mohawk Valley, north into the Adirondacks, and northern Vermont. Elsewhere, occasional snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Additional accumulation by the end of the day Tuesday:

Northern New York and New England: 3-7"

Southern Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, greater Capital District, the northern Catskills, southern Vermont, Berkshires and Litchfield Hills: 1-3"

Southern Catskills, mid and lower Hudson Valley, and central and southern New England: little or no additional snow is likely, with some freezing drizzle possibly mixing in across central Massachusetts and Connecticut

Light snow showers tonight. Breezy, with lows in the lower 20s.

Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered snow showers tomorrow. Highs near 30.