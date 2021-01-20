Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 7:08 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered snow showers today. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the teens. Mostly cloudy tomorrow, with a few snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail