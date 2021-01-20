 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered snow showers today. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the teens.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow, with a few snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

