Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano 1 hour ago
  • Paul Caiano
    WNYT

NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the midday weather summary for July 27, 2021.

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 5 hours ago
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: 

Sunshine followed by increasing clouds later today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jul 26, 2021
Paul Caiano
WNYT

NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the midday weather summary for July 26, 2021.

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jul 26, 2021
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: 

Patchy dense fog this morning, then hazy sun today. Highs in the mid 80s.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jul 23, 2021
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, July 23, 2021.

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jul 23, 2021
Paul Caiano
WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: 

A mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm today. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.