Related Program: Midday Magazine Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Midday Magazine ShareTweetEmail WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:42 NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the midday weather summary for July 27, 2021. Tags: paul caianoShareTweetEmail Related Content Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 5 hours ago WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:46 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Sunshine followed by increasing clouds later today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • Jul 26, 2021 WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:31 NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the midday weather summary for July 26, 2021. Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Jul 26, 2021 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:43 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Patchy dense fog this morning, then hazy sun today. Highs in the mid 80s. Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • Jul 23, 2021 WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:44 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, July 23, 2021. Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Jul 23, 2021 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:46 Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm today. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.