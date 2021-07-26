 NYS For Now Not Issuing Vaccine Mandate For Workers | WAMC

NYS For Now Not Issuing Vaccine Mandate For Workers

By 2 hours ago
  • Nurses
    Jackie Orchard / WAMC

New York City and the state of California announced Monday that government workers will have to get vaccinated or submit to weekly tests for the coronavirus. Teachers in New York City, beginning in September, will need to follow the same requirements, as worries about the increasing Delta variant grow. 

But, Governor Andrew Cuomo is not announcing similar plans for New York State workers, and hinted that New York City’s order might not even be legal. 

“The state would have to legislate to say “New York City, or Nassau or Buffalo employees…would have to be vaccinated,” Cuomo said. 

Cuomo says New York will combat the spread of the Delta variant by increasing efforts to reach the unvaccinated. $15 million will go to community-based organizations in key zip codes with low vaccination rates to try to persuade people to get the shot.  

The groups include the Hispanic and Asian-American Federations, the New York Immigration Coalition and the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies.  

As of Sunday, 74.6% of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 56.6% of all New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.  

Cuomo says without getting the state’s vaccination numbers up, the Delta variant will likely drive a surge in infections, and he says “we can’t go through this again.”  

Tags: 
New York COVID-19

Related Content

Cuomo Defends NY’s COVID Death Count

By Jul 14, 2021
File photo: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Pat Bradley / WAMC

Governor Andrew Cuomo defended the state’s death count during the COVID-19 pandemic, following a report by the Associated Press that says New York may have undercounted the number of deaths from the disease by as many as 11,000.

Fiscal Watchdog FOILs NYS Health Dept. For COVID-19 Data

By Jun 25, 2021
People wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the University at Albany
Jesse King / WAMC

A fiscal watchdog group is using the Freedom of Information Law to try to get New York state’s health department to release more detailed data on the over 42,000 New Yorkers who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuomo's Emergency Pandemic Powers To End

By Jun 23, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking at Binghamton University April 27, 2021.
WSKG/Vaughn Golden

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will relinquish the emergency powers he’s held for the past 15 months during the COVID-19 pandemic, as infection rates continue to drop and vaccination rates slowly climb. 

Cuomo Says NY Is Closing In On Vaccination Milestone

By Jun 14, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking at Binghamton University April 27, 2021.
WSKG/Vaughn Golden

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York is one tenth of a percentage point away from his goal of 70% of New Yorkers 18 and older getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.  

Cuomo Revises School Mask Policy: Yes Inside, No Outside

By Jun 7, 2021
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a briefing Feb. 1, 2021.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/50899279501/

Following a weekend of confusion for school children, their parents and teachers, Governor Andrew Cuomo is clarifying changes in mask policy for schools in New York. The Democrat now says children don’t have to wear masks outside, but do have to wear them inside.  