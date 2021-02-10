NYS, Local Lawmakers Ask For Vaccine Distribution In Northern Rockland

New York state and local elected officials say a certain area of Rockland County needs more COVID-19 vaccination opportunities.

State Senator James Skoufis, Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski and elected officials from Haverstraw say no pharmacies in the North Rockland area are receiving vaccines. The Democratic state lawmakers want an immediate analysis and report on what pharmacies there have applied to be providers, requesting they be approved and prioritized for the next round of distribution. They also request that the North Rockland School District be considered for vaccine distribution. Skoufis and Zebrowski say the Village of Haverstraw has a large minority population that experiences language and transportation barriers, and renewed a request that the village be considered for a pop-up site to ensure equitable vaccine distribution in all communities.