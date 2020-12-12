NYS HV Lawmakers Want Auto Renewal Of Tax Exemptions For Certain Residents

Two New York state lawmakers from Rockland County are pushing their bill to automatically renew property tax exemptions for senior citizens and people with disabilities.

State Senator David Carlucci and Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski introduced the legislation to ensure vulnerable residents have the income they need to remain in their homes and keep them safe from COVID-19 by preventing a trip to the assessor’s office. Carlucci says the legislation would change the law to automatically renew their exemptions without having to provide paperwork that likely does not reflect any changes. The New York State Assessors Association echoed lawmakers' concerns, and say now is the time most individuals go to their assessors' offices, even though towns mail out renewal tax exemption applications. Assessors say many residents tend to return the application in person.