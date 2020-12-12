 NYS HV Lawmakers Want Auto Renewal Of Tax Exemptions For Certain Residents | WAMC

NYS HV Lawmakers Want Auto Renewal Of Tax Exemptions For Certain Residents

By Allison Dunne 5 hours ago
  • Donkey Hotey/Flickr

Two New York state lawmakers from Rockland County are pushing their bill to automatically renew property tax exemptions for senior citizens and people with disabilities.

State Senator David Carlucci and Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski introduced the legislation to ensure vulnerable residents have the income they need to remain in their homes and keep them safe from COVID-19 by preventing a trip to the assessor’s office. Carlucci says the legislation would change the law to automatically renew their exemptions without having to provide paperwork that likely does not reflect any changes. The New York State Assessors Association echoed lawmakers' concerns, and say now is the time most individuals go to their assessors' offices, even though towns mail out renewal tax exemption applications. Assessors say many residents tend to return the application in person.

Tags: 
property tax exemptions
State Senator David Carlucci
Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski

Related Content

NYS Will Begin A Study of Property Tax Exemptions

By Allison Dunne Dec 4, 2020
Donkey Hotey/Flickr

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation to launch the study of real property tax exemptions. Hudson Valley lawmakers were the prime sponsors of the bill they say could results in changes in tax status and savings for residents and municipalities.

Portion Of State Road In Rockland To Be Named For A Slain Library Guard

By Allison Dunne Oct 10, 2020
Sandra Wilson
Courtesy of Hannemann Funeral Home via Tribute Archive

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this week signed a bill honoring a slain library security guard in Rockland County.

NYS Senators Announce Cell Tower Construction Begins For Highway Dead Zone

By Allison Dunne Jul 22, 2020
NYS Senators David Carlucci (at the podium) and James Skoufis (left) and local EMS providers at Anthony Wayne Recreation area in Bear Mountain to call on Verizon to begin construction on two cell phone towers, Feb. 2020
Courtesy of the Office of NYS Senator David Carlucci

Two New York state senators from the Hudson Valley say construction on two cell-phone towers has begun for a dead zone along a highway through two counties.

NYS Senator, Advocates Urge OPWDD To Reconsider Planned Cuts

By Allison Dunne Jun 26, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of NYS Senator David Carlucci

A New York state senator from the Hudson Valley held a virtual rally Wednesday against proposed cuts to the New York state Office of People with Developmental Disabilities. Providers and other participants explained how funding cuts would negatively impact their organizations and the people they serve.

Opinions Come Forth About Naming The New NY Bridge

By Allison Dunne Feb 23, 2016
Courtesy of the the NYS Thruway Authority

With the new Tappan Zee Bridge now about two years from completion, talk continues about what the bridge will be called. One Hudson Valley assemblyman wants to see it named in honor of veterans while others prefer it pays respect to a late governor.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rallied in Rockland County Monday for paid family leave and, in his opening remarks, he mentioned an unrelated topic.

Governor Cuomo Brings Paid Family Leave Rally To Rockland

By Allison Dunne Feb 22, 2016
Courtesy of the Office of NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Rockland County today, rallying support for paid family leave, a proposal he unveiled in his combined State of the State/budget address. Cuomo told a roomful of supporters in West Haverstraw waving “Strong Families Strong New York” banners that his proposal would benefit especially women, minorities and low-income workers as well as strengthen families, the workforce and economy.