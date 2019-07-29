Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

NY Further Decriminalizes Marijuana Possession, Expands Gun Restrictions

By Karen DeWitt 11 hours ago

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday signed legislation that further decriminalizes marijuana possession in New York. The law ends criminal prosecution for possession of up to 2 ounces of cannabis. The action comes on a day when the governor also signed new gun control measures into law.

Under the law, possession of up to one ounce of the drug would be punishable by a $50 fine. Having up to two ounces of cannabis would bring a $200 fine. The measure also creates a mechanism to expunge the records for some past marijuana convictions.   

Emma Goodman, with the Legal Aid Society of New York, says the measure is a step forward to helping communities of color that have been disproportionately targeted by the state’s marijuana laws, but it falls short.  

“I don’t think it’s going to make a big enough difference,” said Goodman. “I do think that people who have been harmed by the era of broken windows policing will be somewhat affected by it in a positive way, because there are people who have a bunch of low-level marijuana convictions that they won’t have any more.” 

Melissa Moore, with the Drug Policy Alliance, says the new law does go far enough to address what she says are the “collateral consequences” of decades of marijuana criminalization that adversely affect African American and Latinx communities. She says the new law does not prohibit police from making arrests if they catch someone possessing marijuana.  

“They can continue to face parole and probation violations for marijuana, they can keep being separated from their children,” Moore said. “People can still continue to face immigration consequences for marijuana arrests, which is a huge concern in this moment.”

The Drug Policy Alliance, Legal Aid Society and other advocates say they will continue to press lawmakers to legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana. They were unable to get enough votes in the state Senate for passage this year. But Moore, with the Drug Policy Alliance, says polls show support among New Yorkers for legalization and she hopes to have more success in the 2020 legislative session.  

“It’s an incredibly popular issue across the state,” said Moore, who said there is support even in districts where majority party Democratic legislators might face a close reelection next year.  

“People who were likely 2020 voters in those districts were actually more likely to support a candidate that had supported marijuana regulation,” Moore said. “So absolutely, we'll be back.”  

Cuomo also signed gun control measures approved by the legislature last January. One requires a 30-day waiting period for a gun sale, if the purchaser is flagged in an initial background check. 

The Senate sponsor of the measure, Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, spoke on the floor when the bill was passed. 

“The FBI itself says on average it takes about 20 to 25 days for a background check that has been flagged to be completed,” Gianaris said. “This is the most common sense of common sense proposals.” 

Another measure outlaws the possession and transport of so-called bump stocks, devices that further accelerate the speed of semi-automatic weapons and that have been used in prior mass shootings.  

The action comes one day after a shooting at a California food festival that killed three people, including a six-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl.  

Tags: 
New York Marijuana
New York gun laws
bump stocks

Related Content

NY Reduces Penalties For Marijuana Possession

By 18 hours ago
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday signed legislation further decriminalizing marijuana possession in New York. The Democrat says New York's existing marijuana laws disproportionately affect African American and Latino communities.

NY Advocates Vow To Fight To Legalize Marijuana In 2020

By Jun 25, 2019
New York State Capitol
Karen DeWitt

Advocates of legalizing adult recreational marijuana say they plan to spend the next six months convincing state lawmakers that allowing the drug to be sold and used in New York, after a measure failed in the final days of the session. 

Assemblyman D. Billy Jones Discusses Pot Legalization Potential And Other Legislative Issues

By May 11, 2019
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones

Ever since the New York legislature adopted the new state budget without including a marijuana legalization provision, the prospects for legal pot in the Empire State have been uncertain.  There is word that legalization legislation is still being discussed in conference, but with the session ending in little more than a month, it’s unclear if lawmakers will act this year. On Thursday, 115th District Assemblyman D. Billy Jones was in Plattsburgh. The Democrat tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley while there’s talk about marijuana, the rank-and-file haven’t really delved into the issue since the budget deliberations.

Report Considers Economic Impact Of Recreational Marijuana In NY

By May 2, 2019
Silver Therapeutics in Williamstown, MA
Josh Landes, WAMC

It remains to be seen if the New York state legislature will take action this year on the legalization of recreational marijuana after failing to include the measure in the state budget, which was supported by Governor Andrew Cuomo. A new analysis looks at the economic impacts of allowing adult use marijuana.

Supporters Of Legalized Marijuana Rally At NY Capitol

By Mar 27, 2019
Karen DeWitt

Supporters of including legalized recreational marijuana for adults rallied Wednesday at the New York state Capitol to try to convince lawmakers to move faster on the issue. Backers are hoping legalization will be included in this year’s state budget. 

Cuomo Signs Red Flag Gun Measure

By Feb 25, 2019
Gov. Andrew Cuomo with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Manhattan Monday.
Flickr: GovernorAndrewCuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a new anti-gun violence measure into law Monday, at a ceremony attended by survivors of gun violence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

NY Gov. Cuomo Expands Gun Safety Measure

By Jun 5, 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed an expansion to his Extreme Risk Protection Order bill to give teachers the power to go to court to prevent a student’s access to guns, if they suspect the student might bring a gun to school and potentially engage in a school shooting.

Cuomo Signs Anti-Domestic Violence Gun Bill

By May 1, 2018
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Pat Bradley/WAMC

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday that would temporarily take away the guns of people accused of domestic violence.

Push In NY To Remove Guns From Domestic Abusers

By Feb 13, 2018
New York State Capitol
flickr

Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to give police officers in New York the legal power to remove firearms from a home after a case of domestic violence. Currently, firearms must be surrendered by someone charged with domestic violence only if the suspect is named in an order of protection, or if a judge decides the accused poses a threat to the protected person. 

Gun Laws Set To Change In New York And Connecticut

By Jaired Crofut Dec 30, 2013
wikipedia commons

Gun laws in New York and Connecticut will see changes in the New Year.

Nearly a year after passage of New York State’s new gun law, dealer sales of AR-15 semi-automatic rifles have ended in New York and arrest data show more than 1,000 gun possession charges in New York City were boosted from misdemeanors to felonies.

Fifty nine people have been charged statewide with misdemeanors for possessing large-capacity magazines or having more than seven bullets loaded in a magazine.