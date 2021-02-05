 NY To Allow People With Underlying Conditions To Get Vaccinated | WAMC

NY To Allow People With Underlying Conditions To Get Vaccinated

By
  • A COVID-19 vaccination site at the University at Albany
    Jesse King / WAMC

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expanding the list of New Yorkers who will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. He says on February 15 signups will include people with co-morbidities, as defined by the CDC.

Cuomo says 75% of all health care workers have now been vaccinated, and he will open up the list to those who have comorbidities that the CDC defines as putting people at an increased risk of severe illness from the virus. They include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, Type 2 diabetes, Down Syndrome, and people who have had organ transplants, as well as those who are obese or who smoke.

“Comorbidities and age are the major factors in COVID mortality,” said Cuomo, who said 94% of the people who have died from COVID-19 had underlying conditions. 

Several categories of essential workers, and New Yorkers over the age of 65 are already eligible for the vaccine.

Cuomo says for now only county health departments will administer vaccines for those with underlying conditions. They won’t be available at several large state-run sites.

New York COVID-19
COVID-19 Vaccine

