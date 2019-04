Listen to the interview with Stanley Moulton, chair of the Northampton Charter Review Committee.

Several voting-related issues are being considered by a committee that is reviewing the city charter in Northampton, Massachusetts.

A public forum on the various proposals is scheduled later today at the JFK Middle School beginning at 7 p.m.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Stanley Moulton, the chair of the Northampton Charter Review Committee.

