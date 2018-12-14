North Adams City Council Approves Return To Police, Fire Chief Titles

By 2 hours ago
  • The seal of the the city of North Adams, Massachusetts
    wikipedia.org

The North Adams, Massachusetts city council voted to restore the titles of fire and police chief to the departments’ leaders.

Mayor Tom Bernard says following the announced retirement of the city’s Police Director Michael Cazzaglio – who held the position for 15 years – the move to switch back to more familiar titles was a practical one.

“So that when the search is posted, there isn’t confusion among potential applicants of what it is they’re applying for,” he explained to WAMC.

The proposal – along with a higher base salary of just over $85,000 – was approved with one no vote and two abstentions at the Tuesday meeting.

Tags: 
north adams

Related Content

Cariddi Cements Legacy In North Adams With Estate Donations

By Dec 5, 2018
Josh Landes / WAMC

Members of the North Adams community gathered at the public library Tuesday to announce donations to the city from late Massachusetts State Representative Gailanne Cariddi.

After 15 Years, North Adams Police Director To Retire In 2019

By Dec 3, 2018
North Adams Police Department / Facebook

The top cop in North Adams, Massachusetts is retiring in early 2019.

Ending Months Of Drama, Alex Kelly Leaves North Adams Airport

By Nov 21, 2018
Gale Associates

Controversial businessman Alex Kelly has withdrawn his skydiving company from the public airport in North Adams, Massachusetts.

North Adams City Council President Discusses 2019 Financial Outlook

By Nov 14, 2018
The seal of the the city of North Adams, Massachusetts
wikipedia.org

The North Adams, Massachusetts city council met last night with an eye on the coming year. WAMC spoke today with city council president Keith Bona. Bona, an 18-year veteran of the council, has held its top post for the past year. He was asked about the tax levy to be set for fiscal year 2019.