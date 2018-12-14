North Adams City Council Approves Return To Police, Fire Chief Titles

The North Adams, Massachusetts city council voted to restore the titles of fire and police chief to the departments’ leaders.

Mayor Tom Bernard says following the announced retirement of the city’s Police Director Michael Cazzaglio – who held the position for 15 years – the move to switch back to more familiar titles was a practical one.

“So that when the search is posted, there isn’t confusion among potential applicants of what it is they’re applying for,” he explained to WAMC.

The proposal – along with a higher base salary of just over $85,000 – was approved with one no vote and two abstentions at the Tuesday meeting.