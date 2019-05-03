Nonprofit CEO Announces Run For Ulster County Comptroller

One day after the announcement that Ulster County Comptroller Elliott Auerbach would leave for a position with New York state, a fellow Democrat announced she would run for the post.

Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley President and CEO March Gallagher announced on Friday that she would run for Ulster County comptroller in the special election to be held during the general election in November. Meantime, the county legislature will appoint an interim comptroller. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli announced Thursday that he had appointed Auerbach as deputy comptroller for the Division of Local Government and School Accountability. Gallagher once served as director of Business Services and deputy director of Planning under Ulster County Executive Mike Hein, who left the county for a state position earlier this year. Gallagher will formally kick off her campaign May 10.