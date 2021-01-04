 New York Representative To Challenge Electoral College Results | WAMC
New York Representative To Challenge Electoral College Results

  • U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik
    U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik
    WAMC/Pat Bradley

The congressional representative for northern New York plans to join House members challenging the Electoral College results.


Republican Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st district, a staunch ally of President Trump, released a statement Monday confirming that she will “object to certain contested electors on January 6th.”  Reelected to a third term in November, Stefanik says she is not taking the decision lightly: “I am acting to protect our democratic process. Article II and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the Presidential election. I believe those questions exist.”
 
Congress will meet in joint session Wednesday to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

