New York Representative To Challenge Electoral College Results

The congressional representative for northern New York plans to join House members challenging the Electoral College results.



Republican Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st district, a staunch ally of President Trump, released a statement Monday confirming that she will “object to certain contested electors on January 6th.” Reelected to a third term in November, Stefanik says she is not taking the decision lightly: “I am acting to protect our democratic process. Article II and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the Presidential election. I believe those questions exist.”



Congress will meet in joint session Wednesday to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.