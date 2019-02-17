New Pittsfield Group Vows To Tell A New Story For The City

A new group in Pittsfield, Massachusetts says it will working to rehabilitate the city’s narrative.

Virginia O’Leary is the founder of Pittsfield Prospers. A Pittsfield native, O’Leary says her new group will celebrate the people and organizations moving the city into the future.

“But I think it’s hard for many of us in this community to appreciate those things that are happening that are moving us forward because somehow we’ve gotten bogged down in yearning for the past,” she told WAMC.

The official launch of Pittsfield Prospers is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Proprietor’s Lodge on the banks of Pontoosuc Lake.