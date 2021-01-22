 New Funding Source For Regional Tourism Marketing In Massachusetts | WAMC
New Funding Source For Regional Tourism Marketing In Massachusetts

The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau is looking to raise more money for tourism marketing by adding a fee to hotel stays.
  Tourism marketing in Massachusetts may soon get a financial boost from charging a fee to hotel guests.

    A provision of the economic development bill signed recently by Gov. Charlie Baker allows for the creation of Tourism Destination Marketing Districts.

    It would allow hotels in the districts to assess up to a 2 percent fee on room charges, pool the money collected, and spend it to attract more visitors.

    It is a concept regional tourism agencies in Massachusetts had advocated for years.

    WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Mary Kay Wydra, president of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

