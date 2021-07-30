Neal Welcomes Trump Tax Return Development

House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal is welcoming word that the Justice Department is directing the Treasury Department to provide the committee former President Donald Trump’s tax returns after years of legal wrangling. The Democrat from Massachusetts’ 1st House district says the committee’s “case is very strong and the law is on our side.”

During the Trump administration, then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he wouldn’t turn over the tax returns because he concluded they were being sought by Democrats for partisan reasons. The committee sued for the records under a federal law that says the Internal Revenue Service “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers. The committee said it needed Trump’s taxes for an investigation into whether he complied with tax law.