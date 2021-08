Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute is a fine arts center in Utica, New York dedicated to serving diverse audiences by advancing the appreciation, understanding, and enjoyment of the arts.

The art institute aims to promote interest and participation in the arts and stimulate artistic self-expression and personal creativity. MWPAI continues to assume a leadership and advocacy role for the arts in Utica, NY.

Founded in 1919, the institute celebrated their 100th Anniversary last year and this – are operating during a pandemic. To tell us more we welcome Institute President and CEO Anna D'Ambrosio.