Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

By & Mike Spain 1 minute ago
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Spain, Associate Editor of The Times Union, about updates regarding the General Electric dredging project in the Hudson River. The pair also discuss the federal Equal Rights Amendment. 

