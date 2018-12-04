Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

The Dutchess County executive is calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to refrain from deeming the upper Hudson River PCB cleanup project complete. General Electric maintains it has done its job.
General Electric says it is splitting its Schenectady, New York-based power unit into two entities. One will be a unified gas business combining GE’s gas product and services groups. The other will include GE Power’s other assets, including Steam, Grid Solutions, Nuclear, and Power Conversion.