Mondaire Jones Wins Democratic Primary In NY-17

By WAMC News 45 minutes ago
A Democratic primary for a congressional seat opening up in New York’s Hudson Valley has been won by Mondaire Jones, an attorney who had the backing of the party’s left wing. 

The Associated Press called the June 23rd primary on Tuesday. Jones defeated a raft of other candidates in New York’s 17th Congressional District, currently represented by Democrat Nita Lowey who is retiring after more than 30 years in Congress. The district includes parts of Westchester County and all of Rockland County. Jones is 33 and had earned endorsements from U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He defeated primary opponents including former U.S. Defense Department official Evelyn Farkas, former federal prosecutor Adam Schleifer and state Sen. David Carlucci.

Meanwhile in another race called Tuesday, Kyle Van De Water has won the Republican primary in New York’s 19th Congressional district. Van De Water, an Army veteran, won about 58 percent of the vote against Ola Hawatmeh. He will face first-term Democratic Congressman Antonio Delgado in November. Delgado unseated Republican Congressman John Faso in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

