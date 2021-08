Fans of Leslie Mendelson will have several opportunities to catch the talented singer-songwriter in the coming months as she tours behind two recent releases: “If You Can’t Say Anything Nice” from 2020 and the 2021 EP “In the Meantime.”

Mendelson will be in our listening area on August 7 at The Linda in Albany, plus August 28 at Daryl’s House in Pawling and October 14 at Infinity Hall in Hartford.