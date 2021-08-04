Massachusetts Will Mandate Vaccines For Long-Term Care Staff

Governor Charlie Baker says Massachusetts will implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for long-term care staffers across the state.

Baker’s administration said Wednesday the move is necessary to protect vulnerable residents at 378 skilled nursing facilities and the state’s two Soldiers’ Homes.

As of Sunday, 155 of those facilities had 75% or less of staff fully vaccinated. A public health order will be issued for non-state run facilities, and emergency regulations will be filed to cover the two soldiers’ homes.

The administration says vaccines will be required for all employees and contract employees. A first dose is required by September 1, with the full vaccine cycle completed by October 10.

The Department of Public Health will enforce the mandate. The state says medical and religious exemptions will be permitted.