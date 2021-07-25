 Malta Supervisor Discusses GlobalFoundries' Planned Expansion | WAMC
Malta Supervisor Discusses GlobalFoundries' Planned Expansion

An entrance to the GlobalFoundries plant in Malta
Chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries announced on Monday it plans to build a second fab in the Saratoga County Town of Malta. GF also plans to build out its existing Fab 8 facility at Luther Forest. The announcement brought top company officials and the U.S. Commerce Secretary to the region.

The semiconductor giant that employs 3,000 people in Malta is expecting to create thousands more jobs, and that is likely to have an impact on the town and surrounding area. Monday’s announcement comes after the company announced this spring that it would relocate its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to Saratoga County.

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Malta Supervisor Darren O’Connor, a Republican, about how the town is reacting to this week’s news.

Town of Malta
GlobalFoundries

