Latimer Signs Bill Enacting Term Limit For Westchester County Executive

The Westchester County executive signed legislation Wednesday imposing stricter term limits on his own office.

Democratic Westchester County Executive George Latimer had proposed the term limit in November, reducing the three-term limit, or 12 years, for county executives in Westchester, to two terms, or eight years. The Board of Legislators approved the legislation July 13 by a vote of 12-to-4. The three-term limit was enacted in 2011, and Latimer’s legislation amends that law. There is no change in county legislative term limits, which stand at six terms, or 12 years. Latimer says the new term limit applies to him. Latimer is in the third year of his first four-year term.