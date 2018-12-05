Kenita R. Miller In "Once On This Island" On Broadway

The current Broadway production of “Once on this Island” - which won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in June, is scheduled to end its run at Circle in the Square Theatre on January 6.
The Lynn Ahrens/Stephen Flaherty musical, directed by Michael Arden and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, tells the story of the orphaned Ti Moune and four competitive Gods who make a wager over her life and her love.
“Once on this Island” is a celebration tinged with sadness and emphasizes the importance of telling everyone’s stories. Kenita R. Miller plays Mama Euralie. Her previous Broadway credits include "The Color Purple" and "Xanadu."