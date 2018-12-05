Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Kenita R. Miller In "Once On This Island" On Broadway

By 1 hour ago
  • Kenita R. Miller plays Mama Euralie in the Broadway revival of "Once on this Island"
    "Once on this Island" official Instagram


  The current Broadway production of “Once on this Island” - which won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in June, is scheduled to end its run at Circle in the Square Theatre on January 6.

The Lynn Ahrens/Stephen Flaherty musical, directed by Michael Arden and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, tells the story of the orphaned Ti Moune and four competitive Gods who make a wager over her life and her love.

“Once on this Island” is a celebration tinged with sadness and emphasizes the importance of telling everyone’s stories. Kenita R. Miller plays Mama Euralie. Her previous Broadway credits include "The Color Purple" and "Xanadu."

 

Sasson Gabay In "The Band's Visit" On Broadway

By Nov 16, 2018
Sasson Gabay and Katrina Lenk in The Band’s Visit
Evan Zimmerman for Murphy/Made

In “The Band’s Visit,” The Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra is traveling from Egypt to play a concert in Petah Tikva, Israel but after language confusion at the border end up in Beit Hatikva - a small city where civic pride is low. Without a means of transportation out of town until the morning, the band is taken in by the locals.

With music and lyrics by David Yazbek, a book by Itamar Moses, and directed by David Cromer, "The Band's Visit" won 10 Tony Awards last June.

The show is at once charming and uplifting, humorous and moving, global and deeply personal. The band, who you see on stage as they are characters in the show - is out of this world and the music is lively and inviting.

Tony Shaloub originated the lead role of Tewfiq on Broadway - winning a Tony Award. Succeeding him is Sasson Gabay, the Israeli actor who played Tewfiq in the award winning 2007 film that the musical is based on. Gabay has been an actor for more than 40 years and has been a member of the Beit Lessin Theatre in Tel Aviv for 20.

Sam Clemmett On Fathers and Sons, Music, And Adventure In "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child"

By Nov 2, 2018
Paul Thornley, Noma Dumezweni, Jamie Parker, Sam Clemmett, Poppy Miller, Alex Price, and Anthony Boyle
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” opened in London in 2016 and on Broadway this past summer. The story begins nineteen years after the events of J. K. Rowling’s final Harry Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” and follows the boy-now-a-family-man wizard and his son, Albus Severus Potter, as the latter begins his education at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Albus is a bit stooped from living in the shadow of his famous father.

There’s magic to do in the acclaimed and oft-awarded two-part theatrical experience and the production asks audience members not to give anything away. The script is available, so one could know the plot before attending but there are effects, tricks, and swirls of secrets we are implored to keep.

The production features an original score by Imogen Heap which is available from Masterworks Broadway today.

We are joined by Sam Clemmett who plays Albus. He originated the role in London and now plays it on Broadway.

Tom Alan Robbins In "Head Over Heels" On Broadway

By Oct 18, 2018
Tom Alan Robbins and Jeremy Kushnier in "Head Over Heels" on Broadway
Joan Marcus

The new Broadway musical, “Head over Heels,” opened at The Hudson Theatre on Broadway over the summer. The show, which was conceived by Jeff Whitty with an adaptation by James Magruder, features songs by The Go-Gos orchestrated and arranged by Tom Kitt.

Directed by Michael Mayer, “Head over Heels” takes audiences the kingdom of Arcadia where the “beat” is divine. But when an oracle’s prophecy of doom threatens its beloved beat, it propels the king and his royal family through a journey of mistaken identities, jealous lovers, secret rendezvouses and sexual awakening – where everything (and everyone) is not what it seems. It’s one hell of a good time and the cast recording is available now from Masterworks Broadway.

Our guest, Tom Alan Robbins, plays Dametas. Robbins’ previous Broadway credits include “Newsies,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “Threepenny Opera,” “Jerome Robbins Broadway,” “Is He Dead?,” and he originated the role of Pumbaa in Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Sieber And Schworer Having Fun At "The Prom"

By Nov 30, 2018
artwork for The Prom

  Last week, a new Broadway musical made history during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade when actors Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla shared a kiss on live television, which appears to be the first same-sex kiss in the parade’s history.

The Prom” is currently running at the Longacre Theatre. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs the show, which features a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Beguelin.

While the show was in rehearsals, we sat down with actors Angie Schworer and Christopher Sieber. [Bios below.]

 

Masterworks Broadway will release the cast recording digitally on December 14 and on CD on January 11.