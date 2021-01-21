 Keith Strudler: The Games Will Still Go On | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Keith Strudler: The Games Will Still Go On

By Keith Strudler 47 minutes ago

As I’m sure you’ve heard, there’s a whole new spirit of international engagement, countries coming together to work on common projects. Which means if you’re a fan of the United States joining other nations around the world, you’re probably pretty happy right now.

That said, there’s one place where that form of global engagement is getting more, not less difficult. You probably know this if you’re a fan of handball, or synchronized swimming, or perhaps Greco Roman wrestling. I’m talking, of course, of the Summer Olympic Games, the place where over 200 nations come together in the spirit of global competition and peace. Or perhaps converge to play a bunch of sports we’re barely heard of to make corporations tons money on the back of elite athletic nationalism. Whatever your take on the Games, it is one of few places that almost every country comes together and leaves most of the conflict on the field.

Of course, it’s the coming together part that’s causing a lot of trouble right now. Which is why the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games became the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games, which is technically still supposed to start in late July. That now seems increasingly perilous because, well, there’s no easy way to bring some 10,000 athletes plus all the coaches and networks and delegations and sponsors to your island nation without it becoming a really fit super-spreader. That’s before we add the millions of fans, who we assume may not be welcome. Hosting the Olympics is like building an entirely new civilization in the host city for a few weeks, which right now would turn the Olympic Village into the world’s largest Petri dish, something only an epidemiologist could appreciate. Which is why you’re seeing indications that these Games may not go on, which would be the first full cancellation since the World War II. Generally speaking, the Japanese public don’t want it, which to be fair, a lot didn’t want it long before Covid was no more than a spark in some bat’s eye. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to continue and said these Games will be proof of victory over the virus. IOC Head Thomas Boch has been more blunt, saying there is no Plan B. Which puts everyone, from the Australian Badminton team to the NBC sports crew, on a collision course with uncertainty.

The stakes here are fairly obvious. On the one hand, if you hold the Games, even with half the participants and no fans in the stadiums, and with all safety protocols in place, you could still spread the disease across all five Olympic rings. At which point, you might not be able to contest any sports anyway, and instead just basically have a giant infirmary of the most athletic Covid patients ever. So that’s one side. On the other hand, if you don’t host, Japan will lose countless billions of dollars on top of the billions they’re already in the hole. Not to be overly dramatic, we’re talking about the kind of loss that tanks your economy in a country that’s been through a generational recession. Just ask Montreal what Olympic debt can do for you. Oh, and cancelling these Games has the outside shot of sinking the entire Olympic movement, if you’re ever interested in watching international white-water rafting competitions again. So there’s that.

There’s a lot of solutions and protocols that people will debate over the next days and months, including countless tests and the feasibility and ethics of required vaccinations, which would be the third rail of this whole operation. Some of them are reasonable, and others somewhere between difficult and fantasy. Regardless of the approach, it’s clear that Covid will still be a problem in July, and there’s no way everyone involved will have immunity – much less the Japanese population at large.

That said, despite all the talk of the contrary, I do believe the Games will go on this summer. They won’t be as big, or particularly open to the public, or as majestic as usual. But they will happen. Just like the NFL played a season, and universities are offering classes, and all the other ways that potential fiscal catastrophe outweighs perceived risk. I’m not saying that as a value judgement, but simply a prediction based on the better part of history. Which is why I imagine the conversation will soon shift from if to how, at least by those with the influence to determine that fate. And why global reengagement is likely to continue this summer.

Keith Strudler is the director of the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University. You can follow him on twitter at @KeithStrudler

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Keith Strudler
sports

Related Content

Keith Strudler: The Medal That Wasn't

By Keith Strudler Jan 14, 2021

I know that Jets and Giants fans – well, really any fans except New England Fans – they don’t a reason to dislike Patriots head coach Bill Belichick any more than they already do. He is both perhaps the most successful and reviled head coach in NFL history – maybe in all sports history, with all due disrespect to Bobby Knight. Belichick has made a career of being off-putting, unduly sarcastic, some might say passive aggressive, and basically unpleasant to most anyone outside his immediate sphere of interest, and some inside it. Oh, and there was the whole cheating thing as well. All that while he engineered an unstoppable football dynasty in an era where it was assumed that was no longer possible. So most people didn’t need a reason to feel worse about Bill Belichick.

Keith Strudler: The Factory Of Sadness

By Keith Strudler Jan 7, 2021

It’s rare that the police pulling over two of your top football players for drag racing the week of an NFL playoff game would be an insignificant sidebar to team management. Nor the fact that the cops found a joint in one of the vehicles in a state where that’s not particularly legal. But that’s where we are right now heading into the League’s postseason, where 12 teams will kick off the wildcard round after a regular season that went further than some people assumed it might. Amongst that dozen are the Cleveland Browns, who will make their first playoff appearance since 2002 on Sunday when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Keith Strudler: The Most Important Year in Sports History

By Keith Strudler Dec 30, 2020

This is the time when you’d expect a commentary about the sports year in review, or the best and biggest stories on and off the field in 2020. But, to state the obvious, that doesn’t really work this year. As we all know, the biggest story in sports this year is Covid. How Covid changed this, cancelled that, and pretty much made sports an absolute nightmare, even when it went well, relatively speaking. From the first cancellations in March, which was the Ivy League basketball tournament, to the growing list of cancelled college bowl games this week, it’s been like swimming in Jell-O, if the Jell-O could also make you really sick.