Judge Rejects Mistrial In Wrong-Way Crash Murder Trial

A judge has rejected a defense request for a mistrial in the trial of a Vermont man facing five murder charges for causing a crash while driving the wrong-way on Interstate 89 in Williston.

The attorneys for Steven Bourgoin made the request Monday because of testimony by Bourgoin's ex-girlfriend about whether he told her he saw wrong-way signs on the interstate.

WCAX-TV reports the request was rejected by Judge Kevin Griffin.

Defense Attorney Bob Katims argued prosecutors never disclosed the interview they did with the former girlfriend.

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George says prosecutors disclosed everything.

Bourgoin has pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder for the October 2016 crash that killed five teenagers.

Bourgoin's attorneys argue he was insane at the time of the crash.

All contents © copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.