All Things Considered

Judge Rejects Mistrial In Wrong-Way Crash Murder Trial

By 46 minutes ago

A judge has rejected a defense request for a mistrial in the trial of a Vermont man facing five murder charges for causing a crash while driving the wrong-way on Interstate 89 in Williston.

The attorneys for Steven Bourgoin made the request Monday because of testimony by Bourgoin's ex-girlfriend about whether he told her he saw wrong-way signs on the interstate.

WCAX-TV reports the request was rejected by Judge Kevin Griffin.

Defense Attorney Bob Katims argued prosecutors never disclosed the interview they did with the former girlfriend.

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George says prosecutors disclosed everything.

Bourgoin has pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder for the October 2016 crash that killed five teenagers.

Bourgoin's attorneys argue he was insane at the time of the crash.

Deadly Wrong-Way Crash
Steven Bourgoin
Harwood Union High School

Related Content

Ex-Fiancee Of Wrong-Way Crash Driver Says He Had Mood Swings

By May 10, 2019

The ex-fiancee of a Vermont man charged with killing five teenagers in a wrong-way crash has testified that he developed mood swings and once threatened to drive her and their daughter into a pond if he didn't get shared custody.

Lawyer Argues Driver In Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Five Was Insane

By May 6, 2019
Lanterns released during Harwood Union High School vigil
Pat Bradley/WAMC

During opening statements Monday the defense attorney for  a Vermont man charged with killing five teenagers in a wrong-way crash almost three years ago argued that he was psychotic and delusional at the time and thus legally insane.

Driver In Crash That Killed 5 Teens To Use Insanity Defense

By Mar 18, 2018

The man accused of driving the wrong way and causing an interstate crash in Vermont that killed five teenagers in 2016 is planning an insanity defense.

Doctor Finds Suspect In Crash That Killed 5 Teenagers Competent For Trial

By Dec 28, 2016
Harwood Union School
Pat Bradley/WAMC

A doctor says the suspect in a wrong-way crash on an interstate highway that killed five Vermont teenagers is competent to stand trial.

New Pavilion A Memorial To Five Teens Killed In Interstate Crash

By Oct 8, 2018
A student holds a candle during an October 10, 2016 vigil for 5 teenagers killed in a wrong-way crash
Pat Bradley/WAMC

There is a new pavilion to commemorate the lives of five Vermont teenagers who were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 two years ago.