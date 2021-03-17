 Irish Band Black 47's Larry Kirwan Pens Novel "Rockaway Blue" | WAMC
Irish Band Black 47's Larry Kirwan Pens Novel "Rockaway Blue"

Written by author and musician Larry Kirwan, Rockaway Blue, is a new novel which tells the story of a family 

struggling to pull itself together after an unthinkable trauma.

Larry Kirwan was the leader of New York-based Irish political rock band Black 47 for 25 years. He is author of five previous books, including, Liverpool Fantasy, A History of Irish Music, and Green Suede Shoes, and sixteen plays and musicals, including Hard Times and Rebel in the Soul.

Kirwan also hosts Celtic Crush a popular radio show on Sirius/XM.

